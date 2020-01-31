Preview: Can Road Warrior Aggies Keep Winning Streak Alive Against Georgia?

COLLEGE STATION - They same home is where the heart is. Perhaps Texas A & M's house is best suited away from Reed Arena for the time being.

Since the start of Southeastern Conference play, the Aggies (10-9, 4-3 SEC) have looked competent on away from College Station. With three of their four wins coming on the road this season, perhaps their away streak will continue when the team visits Athens, Ga., to take on the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday afternoon.

A & M look solidified their status as road warriors following a 63-58 victory at Tennessee on Tuesday evening. Junior guard Wendell Mitchell would lead the way, scoring a season-high 23 points, including the go-ahead three with 48 seconds remaining. Young talent such as Emanuel Miller hauled in 12 rebounds, while Quenton Jackson came off the bench to score 11 points and collect four steals.

Everything for A & M will rely on the hands of Josh Nebo. Through the first seven games in conference play, the senior forward leads the team in points (13.0) and rebounds (7.1) per game. Freshman guard Andre Gordon has come into his own while Savion Flagg could be the most consistent offensive player for Buzz William's squad. The two have averaged 11.1 and 10.6 points per game, respectively.

Georgia (11-9, 1-6 SEC) will return home on a four-game losing skid after falling at Missouri, 72-69. Standout freshman Anthony Edwards led the Bulldogs in points (23) and rebounds (10), while Tyree Crump and Toumani Camara put up 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Edwards has transformed into one of the nation's top prospects thanks to his sharpshooting and aggressive style of play. The Atlanta native is currently is second in the SEC in points (18.9), while also tallying averaging 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Saturday’s showdown in Stegeman Coliseum will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two schools. The winner will have bragging rights as the series is deadlocked at 4-4. The Aggies should feel confident as they sit on a four-game winning streak against the Bulldogs, winning three in Stegeman. Last season, A & M prevailed late thanks to sound offensive play, winning, 73-56.

A & M will return one of their key players for this SEC battle. Williams announced earlier this week that guard Jay Jay Chandler would be available after missing Tuesday's victory against the Vols. The junior did not travel with the team after being ejected for a flagrant foul against Oklahoma State last Saturday.

Tipoff will be set at Noon. The game will be nationally televised on SEC Network.