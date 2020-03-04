AllAggies
Preview: Can Texas A&M Spoil Auburn's Senior Night?

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — Closing time — and while you don't have to go home, you no longer need to stay on the road.

As Buzz Williams' first season with Texas A&M comes to close, the Aggies will make one final road trip before returning to Reed Arena. Out of tournament conversation, perhaps the Aggies could play a spoiler role for Auburn's seeding and the seniors on their final game at home.

After all, A&M ruined the Tigers' senior night two years ago.

The Aggies (14-14, 8-8 SEC) are coming off a 64-50 loss at LSU on Saturday. Savion Flagg led the charge for A&M with 17 points, going 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. Josh Nebo tacked on another 11 points and nine rebounds, while Yavuz Gultekin scored seven while rebounding four off the bench.

Nebo continues to be the driving for A&M in conference play. The senior forward leads the Maroon & White with 12.4 points per game and has averaged 6.3 rebounds. Meanwhile, Wendell Mitchell and Flagg currently are averaging 11.3 and 10.5, respectively.

Freshman Emanuel Miller has been the star as of late, finding ways to win in the paint on both sides of the ball. The Alberta, Canada native ranks second in rebounds at 6.2, which ranks second among SEC freshmen this season. Miller also is averaging 6.4 points per game.

After Kentucky's Tuesday loss to Tennessee, the Tigers (24-5, 11-5 SEC) could gain ground in the race for the regular-season SEC title. Auburn will return home following a 73-66 loss at Kentucky last Saturday. Samir Doughty leads the Tigers at 15.9 points per game while Isaac Okoro is averaging 12.8. In the post, Austin Wiley averaged 10.6 points and 9.4 rebounds a game.

For A&M, it'll be about prepping for the future. For Auburn, it'll be prepping for the present. The Aggies, however, have had luck on the road when heading to the other school in Alabama. In their last four trips, A&M is has a perfect record.

The Aggies and Tigers will tip-off at 6 p.m. inside Auburn Arena. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2. 

