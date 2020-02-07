Preview: Can The Aggies Advance in Wins Against Gamecocks?

COLLEGE STATION — Buzz Williams has to be happy. Following an embarrassing loss on the road to Georgia, Texas A & M returned the favor by dropping 68 points at Reed Arena against Missouri to improve over .500.

"When you work really hard, you tend to have confidence in what you do," Williams said Tuesday night following the victory.

The fun at home came to an end Tuesday as the Aggies (11-10, 5-4 SEC) will head back on the road once more. And while Cunzo's Tigers play in Columbia, A & M will face the other Martin and Columbia based school — Frank and the Gamecocks.

Fresh off a 68-51 victory, Williams' squad should feel confident, winning two of their last three games. Josh Nebo led the way for the hometown heroes with 18 points while Quenton Jackson scored a season-high 16 points off the bench. Freshman Emanuel Miller recorded his first career double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The senior forward continues to build off an impressive campaign heading into the second half of conference play. Nebo currently leads the Aggies in points (12.3) and blocks (15), while Miller paces the Aggies in rebounds, averaging 7.2 per game.

South Carolina (13-9, 5-4 SEC) enters the bout following an 84-70 defeat at Ole Miss Wednesday. Jermaine Cousinard put up a career-high 28 points to lead the Gamecocks and Maik Kotsar added 19 points along with eight rebounds. On the season, AJ Lawson tops the Gamecocks with 13.5 points per game while Jermaine Couisnard tallies 11.4 per game.

Saturday’s matchup will be the 11th meeting all-time between the Aggies and Gamecocks. Since 2012, South Carolina currently holds a 6-4 lead.

Tipoff is set for noon in Colonial Life Arena. The game will be nationally televised on SEC Network.