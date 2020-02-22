Preview: Can Three Be The Streak For Texas A&M?

COLLEGE STATION — Quenton Jackson was told minutes into practice Monday that he would make his first start. On the road in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the California kid would score a season-high 20 points on the way to a 74-68 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Sure, it's taken time for things to click in the Buzz Williams era, but everything is trending into the team's positive direction. On a two-game win streak, A & M should be feeling confident with five games left to play.

But all good things can come to an end. That will be answered on Saturday afternoon when the Aggies host Mississippi State inside Reed Arena.

"Our confidence level I would say would be through the roof," Jackson said heading into the final five games of the regular season. "I don't think there's any stopping us. We just know what we need to do to get these wins and that's fight."

The Aggies (13-12, 7-6 SEC) hope to continue their success, specifically on the offensive side of play. A & M shot a season-high 45.8% from beyond the arc against the Crimson Tide. The Aggies’ 11 made three point field goals marked the second highest total made this season.

Jackson shot 13-of-14 from the free throw line, the most attempts made by an Aggie since Jan. 9, 2009. When the junior shoots 75% at the line, the Aggies have claimed victory this season. Wendell Mitchell and Josh Nebo scored 18 and 14 points, respectively, while Savion Flagg recorded 12, including a three-pointer.

Despite quality play from newcomers such as Emanuel Miller and Andre Gordon, Nebo still sits as the top man on the court. Through 13 conference games, the senior leads the Maroon & White in scoring with 11.7 points per game, while Mitchell is second, averaging 10.5. Miller leads the team in rebounds at 7.1, ranking second among SEC freshmen this season.

The Bulldogs (17-9, 8-5 SEC) should feel confident heading into the final weeks of their season. Ben Howland's squad is coming off a 79-76 win over South Carolina on Wednesday. Mississippi State had four players score in double digits with Nick Weatherspoon and D.J. Stewart Jr. leading the way with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Reggie Perry, who had 10, leads the SEC in rebounds per game with 9.8. Perry is ranked fifth in points per game, averaging 17.4, leading the team in scoring as well.

For the Bulldogs, a win could go far into their hopes of a push for the big dance. Currently stated by ESPN bracketologist John Gasaway, the Bulldogs will need a final drive at the finish line to set themselves in position for a chance at the NCAA tournament. A loss to A & M could push them deep down the line in the rankings, leading to a must-win showdown in the SEC tournament next month in Nashville.

A & M has won three of the last four meetings against Mississippi State in College Station. Tip-off will take place at 2:30 p.m. as part of a two-sport event around West Campus. The game will be nationally televised on SEC Network.