Preview: Ole Miss Becomes First Home SEC Opponent in the Buzz Williams Era

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - They say there's no place like home. That hopefully could be the key needed to Texas A & M as they return to Fayetteville after a loss to Arkansas. Eleven turnovers helped the Razorbacks pick up a 69-59 victory to start SEC play.

Things could change for the Aggies (6-6, 0-1 SEC) with a return to Reed Arena on Tuesday evening for the team's conference opener. As Buzz Williams continues to test the waters in his first season, a win against Ole Miss could be the spark to help A & M moving forward in the coming months.

A & M found some success on offense against the Razorbacks last weekend. Andre Gordon led the Aggies with 15 points on 7-12 shooting and dished out a season-high three assists. Josh Nebo grabbed 13 rebounds and scored 10 points.

The senior forward recorded his third double-double in the last four games. Wendell Mitchell put up 13 points and was a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line, also finishing with a double-double.

The Rebels (9-4, 0-0 SEC), could be entering Aggieland still sore off their weekend struggles. Ole Miss fell short in a 74-54 loss at No. 23 Wichita State Saturday. The Rebels offense enter their first conference matchup led by Breein Tyree at the point. The junior guard currently leads the team with 16.5 points per game alongside Blake Hinson, who is second on the team with 11.8 points.

The Aggies should have a chance to even their record in the conference should their previous success at home play a factor. Currently, A & M is on a four-game winning streak against the Rebels when playing in College Station. All-time, the Aggies lead the series 6-3.

Tip-off will commence at 7:00 p.m. and the game will be nationally televised on SEC Network.