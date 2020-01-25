Preview: Texas A&M Hopes for First Big 12 Victory Over Oklahoma State

COLLEGE STATION - As 2019 came to a close, Texas A & M Football would face Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. Thanks to a 67-yard touchdown run from quarterback Kellen Mond, the Aggies would claim a 24-21 victory.

Perhaps that was just a preview for what was to come in the future on the court. Now, the Aggies Men's Basketball program will face the Cowboys in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tipoff will take place at 3:00 p.m at Reed Arena.

A & M's Buzz Williams will experience his first game against the Big 12 in his 13-year coaching career. On Saturday afternoon, he'll face off against third-year coach Mike Boykin, who has ties to the SEC during his time at South Carolina as a player.

The Aggies (9-8, 3-3 SEC) will look to build off Tuesday night’s 66-64 victory against Missouri. A & M held the Tigers to 25.7% beyond the arc, marking the eighth game this season an opponent has shot 26%-or-lower from three. The Tigers would set a NCAA record, draining 53 consecutive free throws over two contests.

The A & M offense was led by Savion Flagg and Josh Nebo, who both recorded 14 points apiece. Freshman Emanuel Miller scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Andre Gordon hauled in a season-high six rebounds. Nebo currently leads the Aggies, averaging 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma State (9-9, Big 12 0-6) enters the contest coming off an 89-82 loss at Iowa State on Tuesday night. Lindy Waters III and Isaac Likekele lead the Cowboys offense in scoring with 12.1 and 11.5 points per game, respectively. The Cowboys have lost seven of their last eight contests and are currently on a six-game losing streak.

The game is marked as the "Beat The Hell Outta Breast Cancer" game where fans have the opportunity to donate and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Pink Alliance and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

Saturday’s showcase will mark as the 50th outing between the two schools, with the A & M defeating the Cowboys in five out of the last six meetings. The two teams last met in the 2017 Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y., with the Aggies claiming a 72-55 win.

This will be A & M's sixth appearance in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Aggies hold a 2-3 record all-time and defeated Kansas State 65-53 last season. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU.