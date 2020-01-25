AllAggies
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Preview: Texas A&M Hopes for First Big 12 Victory Over Oklahoma State

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - As 2019 came to a close, Texas A&M Football would face Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. Thanks to a 67-yard touchdown run from quarterback Kellen Mond, the Aggies would claim a 24-21 victory. 

Perhaps that was just a preview for what was to come in the future on the court. Now, the Aggies Men's Basketball program will face the Cowboys in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tipoff will take place at 3:00 p.m at Reed Arena. 

A&M's Buzz Williams will experience his first game against the Big 12 in his 13-year coaching career. On Saturday afternoon, he'll face off against third-year coach Mike Boykin, who has ties to the SEC during his time at South Carolina as a player. 

The Aggies (9-8, 3-3 SEC) will look to build off Tuesday night’s 66-64 victory against Missouri. A&M held the Tigers to 25.7% beyond the arc, marking the eighth game this season an opponent has shot 26%-or-lower from three. The Tigers would set a NCAA record, draining 53 consecutive free throws over two contests.  

The A&M offense was led by Savion Flagg and Josh Nebo, who both recorded 14 points apiece. Freshman Emanuel Miller scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Andre Gordon hauled in a season-high six rebounds. Nebo currently leads the Aggies, averaging 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. 

Oklahoma State (9-9, Big 12 0-6) enters the contest coming off an 89-82 loss at Iowa State on Tuesday night. Lindy Waters III and Isaac Likekele lead the Cowboys offense in scoring with 12.1 and 11.5 points per game, respectively. The Cowboys have lost seven of their last eight contests and are currently on a six-game losing streak.

The game is marked as the "Beat The Hell Outta Breast Cancer" game where fans have the opportunity to donate and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Pink Alliance and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. 

Saturday’s showcase will mark as the 50th outing between the two schools, with the A&M defeating the Cowboys in five out of the last six meetings. The two teams last met in the 2017 Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y., with the Aggies claiming a 72-55 win. 

This will be A&M's sixth appearance in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Aggies hold a 2-3 record all-time and defeated Kansas State 65-53 last season. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU.  

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas A&M Adds Highly-Touted Player Personnel Director from Georgia

Marshal Malchow will replace Austin Thomas in Aggieland.

Cole Thompson

Live Updates: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

The Aggies are back in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M Loses Austin Thomas to Dave Aranda's Baylor

The Aggies are losing a key recruiter

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M Hires Former Georgia OC James Coley

The Aggies have their new TE Coach

Cole Thompson

Former Texas A&M QB Named Vikings OC

Gark Kubiak is back calling shots.

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M Earns Praise in Preseason Coach's Poll

The Aggies could be in for a special season.

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M's Quartney Davis Eager to Build Stock at Senior Bowl

After extra hours in College Station, Davis will put in the extra work to win in Mobile

Cole Thompson

A&M's Lacy Named First-Team All-American

Asa Lacy is up for big season

Cole Thompson

A&M's Mond Earns New Grade From Pro Football Focus

Did Kellen Mond improve from the preseason?

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M Wins With the NFL Draft Inductees

Maybe A&M could contend this season

Cole Thompson