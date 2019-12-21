Preview: Texas A&M Hopes for Home Success Against Oregon State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A & M will hope to find a winning-streak unfold on Saturday night at home. The Aggies will host the Oregon State Beavers at Reed Area for their fourth game of the month.

The Aggies (4-5) found a way to come back late last weekend for a 63-60 against Texas A & M-Corpus Christi. Now, the team hopes to add another win at home just before the start of the new year.

A & M has seen mixed results in the first season under Buzz Williams. Although the team has kept games close, several outings could have been victories if not for poor defensive play late. The team will have a chance to move to .500 with a win in front of the home crowd for an early Christmas present.

Even Williams knows a victory against the Beavers (9-1) would be better than any gift his family could give him on Wednesday morning.

“It would be miraculous to beat Oregon State and be .500 at Christmas,” Williams said. “I tell my wife I don't need a Christmas stocking if we are able to do that. That would be fabulous.”

The first NCAA men’s basketball national evaluation tool (NET) rankings of the season were released Monday afternoon. All 353 Division I schools were placed in order of perceived season outlooks based on a mathematical formula surrounding their schedule.

The Aggies entered the initial rankings at 281st, the lowest in the Southeastern Conference. Over 100 points below next-lowest South Carolina (114th), the team hopes a victory over the Beaver could boost their odds just before the start of the new decade.

“I have gotten discouraged," Williams said. "I have gotten frustrated. I did anticipate it. I think that is part of it and that doesn’t justify the results.”

The Beavers are coming off an 88-78 victory over UTSA on Wednesday night. Their only loss of the season has come to Oklahoma, their first game where the team has scored under 75 points in an outing.

"I need to restudy their game from Portland State, but I will watch it before we play them just so I can see if Coach Tinkle did anything specific to matchups and the guys that are returning on our team," Williams said on the Beavers' season.

Oregon State's leading scorer Tres Tinkle continues to be the driving force for the Beavers' offense. The senior forward is averaging 20.8 points per game and 7.6 rebounds. Defensively, the Beavers will rely on Ethan Thompson, who is currently averaging 4.7 rebounds and 16.1 points per outing.

Tip-off will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Reed Arena. The Aggies will have a nine-day break before facing Texas Southern to close out non-conference play on Dec.30.