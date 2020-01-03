AggieMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Preview: Texas A&M Opens SEC Play Against Arkansas

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Things could not have ended better for Texas A&M during the end of the season. Monday's 58-55 victory over Texas Southern now has the Aggies with a 6-5 record at the end in non-conference play. 

With a new decade at hand and the chance for A&M to grow under Buzz Williams in their first season, the Aggie's Men's Basketball team will travel to Arkansas to begin conference play Saturday night. Tip-off will take place at 6 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena. 

The Aggie are currently sitting on a three-game winning streak following Monday's victory. Savion Flagg led the Aggie offense with 18 points, while Josh Nebo recorded his third double-double of the year with a season-high 15 rebounds and 10 points. 

Nebo continues to impress during his senior season, leading the Maroon & White in points (11.4), rebounds (7.2) and blocks (3.0). Flagg currently ranks second in scoring at 11.3 points per game.

Arkansas continues to impress under the first season with Eric Musselman at the helm. The team's 71-64 comeback-victory at Indiana last Sunday to move the Razorbacks to 11-1 record on the year. Arkansas was led by a pair of 20-point scorers in Isaiah Joe (24) and Mason Jones (21). Jones and Joe lead the offense at 19.7 and 17.4 points per game, respectively, while Jimmy Whitt Jr. averages 13.5.

During the team's last meeting in Fayetteville, A&M captured their first victory on Feb. 23 at Bud Walton. Flagg and Wendell Mitchell led the Aggies in scoring as the duo had a combined 42 points, each scoring 20 points, respectively. Flagg also tallied nine rebounds and four assists.

Entering their eighth season in the SEC, the Aggies are 3-4 in conference openers. Saturday’s game marks the fifth time that Texas A&M and Arkansas will open the season against one another. 

All-time, the Aggies are 3-1 in openers against Arkansas. 

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Elko to Mississippi State?

Cole Thompson

Could the Aggies lose another coach?

Texas A&M Tight End Coach Leaves For Ole Miss

Cole Thompson

Joe Jon Finley is heading to Oxford

Locked on Aggies: Recapping a Shootout Victory

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M Wide Receiver Quartney Davis Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Cole Thompson

Say Goodbye to Q in College Station

Texas A&M WR Roshauuad Paul Enters Transfer Portal

Cole Thompson

This is little of a surprise

Preview: Can Buzz Williams Lead A&M into the New Decade With a Win?

Cole Thompson

The Aggies Basketball team has one more game this decade

Smith's Success on the Ground Plays Role in Texas Bowl Victory for A&M

Cole Thompson

Ainias Smith really can do it all

Preview: Can Texas A&M Win in The Lone Star State?

Cole Thompson

Here's everything you need to know for Friday's game

Mond Magic: How Kellen Mond Became The Lone Ranger in the Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Kellen Mond threw for under 100 yards and won the game.

A&M's Richardson Provides Promise in Standout Texas Bowl Performance

Cole Thompson

Look out for Demani Richardson in the future