Preview: Texas A&M Opens SEC Play Against Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Things could not have ended better for Texas A & M during the end of the season. Monday's 58-55 victory over Texas Southern now has the Aggies with a 6-5 record at the end in non-conference play.

With a new decade at hand and the chance for A & M to grow under Buzz Williams in their first season, the Aggie's Men's Basketball team will travel to Arkansas to begin conference play Saturday night. Tip-off will take place at 6 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Aggie are currently sitting on a three-game winning streak following Monday's victory. Savion Flagg led the Aggie offense with 18 points, while Josh Nebo recorded his third double-double of the year with a season-high 15 rebounds and 10 points.

Nebo continues to impress during his senior season, leading the Maroon & White in points (11.4), rebounds (7.2) and blocks (3.0). Flagg currently ranks second in scoring at 11.3 points per game.

Arkansas continues to impress under the first season with Eric Musselman at the helm. The team's 71-64 comeback-victory at Indiana last Sunday to move the Razorbacks to 11-1 record on the year. Arkansas was led by a pair of 20-point scorers in Isaiah Joe (24) and Mason Jones (21). Jones and Joe lead the offense at 19.7 and 17.4 points per game, respectively, while Jimmy Whitt Jr. averages 13.5.

During the team's last meeting in Fayetteville, A & M captured their first victory on Feb. 23 at Bud Walton. Flagg and Wendell Mitchell led the Aggies in scoring as the duo had a combined 42 points, each scoring 20 points, respectively. Flagg also tallied nine rebounds and four assists.

Entering their eighth season in the SEC, the Aggies are 3-4 in conference openers. Saturday’s game marks the fifth time that Texas A & M and Arkansas will open the season against one another.

All-time, the Aggies are 3-1 in openers against Arkansas.