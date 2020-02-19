Preview: Which First-Year SEC Coach Wins in Title Town?

COLLEGE STATION — Once upon a time, Nate Oats and Buzz Williams dreamed of cutting down the nets.

Oats, the head coach of Buffalo, was coming off back-to-back appearances in the Round of 32 from March Madness. Williams, the man in charge at Virginia Tech, had just helped the Hokies advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 52 years. And while both found success in their respective conferences, the Southeastern Conference is a tough place to pass up.

Perhaps construction to the end goal will be a long-term process instead of up the road. Still, both coaches could end their first season off on a durable finish in both College Station for Williams or Tuscaloosa, Ala. for Oats. One will be a step closer to the finished product Wednesday night when Texas A & M enters Coleman Coliseum for a chance to contend against the Crimson Tide.

The Aggies (12-12, 6-6 SEC) should have confidence on their side following their victory Saturday over Georgia. While the Bulldogs could feature future NBA top pick Anthony Edwards, it was A & M freshman Emanuel Miller who shined on the court a Reed Arena. The Alberta, Canada, native tallied a career-high 21 points on the way to a 74-69 victory.

“They said, 'it's bad you keep saying the same thing over and over,'” Williams said after Saturday’s win. “I go 'I knew you guys were going to say that. So, I'm going to help you change your lens on it, it's not bad it's really good.'”

The Crimson Tide (14-11, 6-6 SEC) have been a hot team as of late in conference play — particularly at home. Fresh off an 88-82 win over then-No.25 LSU, Kira Lewis led the team with 27 points while Jalen Shackelford tacked on another 26.

Wednesday will the 21st meeting between the Aggies and Crimson Tide. This could play into Oats' favor as Alabama leads the series, 12-8 all-time. The two teams met twice last season with Texas A & M pulling off the sweep under then-coach Billy Kennedy against then-coach Avery Johnson.

Both Williams and Oats were considered some of the hottest names on the market following last season's success. Now in the SEC, both could be reasons A & M and Alabama are viewed as contenders for an SEC title in the future.

For now, the Aggies coach is amazed by the wave of success Oats had already made in a town big enough for two coaches to love.

“What an unbelievable career he's had,” Williams said of the Crimson Tide's coach. “From high school coach in Detroit through the success he had at Buffalo and how his personality has allowed him to become a fan favorite where coach [Nick] Saban has a statue but whether we play Alabama or whoever we play or wherever we play it's just such a thin line that we have to follow.”

Tip-off will take place at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on the SEC Network.