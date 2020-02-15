AllAggies
Preview: Will Texas A&M Tie The Season Series Against Georgia

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — One thing you never want to do is be swept in a season. For Texas A&M, they'll have to play standout defense if they expect to defeat Tom Crean and Anthony Edwards' Georgia roster. 

The Aggies (11-12, 5-6 SEC) traveled to Athens last month on a three-game road win streak. What was expected to be a game of pleasure quickly turned into one of pain. Once Edwards found his rhythm at the 10:00 mark, things swung in favor of the Dawgs. 

The potential No.1 pick next June would score 29 points on his way to a second double-double on the season and a 63-43 win. Returning to Reed Arena, the Aggies know their mission will be to stop one of the SEC's premier players.

“He knows his sweet spots on the court,” A&M's Jay Jay Chandler said of Edwards. “Then when everyone is (keying) on him, he gets his teammates involved, and they also help him find his sweet spots. He’s very smooth, and he does a little rocking to get into his shots.”

A&M will hope to rebound at home entering the final seven games of the regular season. The team currently is on a two-game losing streak following Wednesday’s loss against Florida. Against the Gators, Emanuel Miller paved the way with 19 points. Josh Nebo put up 12 points, while Savion Flagg tallied 11, his first double-digit game this month. 

Georgia (12-12, 2-9 SEC) enters the Saturday following a 75-59 loss against South Carolina on Wednesday evening. Edwards led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Edwards averages 19.5 points, which ranks third in the SEC in points per game.

Saturday will be the 10th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Bulldogs with Georgia leading the series, 5-4. Texas A&M has won four of the last five games against Georgia before last month's loss on the road. 

Tipoff will take place at 2:30 p.m. while the game will be televised on SEC Network.

Men's Basketball

