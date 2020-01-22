Recap: Early Success Leads to Close Victory for Texas A&M Against Missouri

COLLEGE STATION - Perhaps Missouri could be trending in the right direction. Maybe Texas A & M is lucky with every victory. Even with a record-setting night from the Tigers' Men's Basketball team, it wasn't enough to secure the victory.

A close battle ensured between Buzz Williams and Cuonzo Martin in Columbia on Tuesday evening. Despite setting a new NCAA record in free throws, the Tigers threw up a last-second prayer from the backcourt to seal a win. It missed, leading to an A & M 66-64 victory.

The Tigers (9-9, 1-5 SEC) shot 31 consecutive free throws against Alabama this past weekend. Arriving home, the team continued their streak by draining 23 more against the Aggies. Combined at 54 over the pair of games, Missouri officially passed the NCAA mark of 50, initially set by Wake Forest in 2015.

" I did not know when I was watching the game, that they were 31 of 31," Williams said of the Tigers free throw shooting. " I was like 'man, they're making a lot of free throws.

"I think they're No.1 in the country in free throw percentage in 2020."

Josh Nebo would once again find success in the paint, leading A & M (9-8, 3-3 SEC) in points with 14. The Aggies improved in their shot behind the arc, making 35% of their 3-pointers over their average 25% this season. Savion Flagg tallied 14 points, making a pair of 3-pointers while freshman Emmanuel Miller scored 12.

The Aggies began the night off going 6 of 11 from the field. Things would start to slide as they would miss their next 10 field goal attempts. The Tigers would respond by going on a 12-0 run led behind the sharpshooting of Javon Pickett.

"We have a lot of confidence that they're going to make shots," Mizzou guard Dru Smith said. "And even if we have games like this where they don't fall as often, if I pass them the ball and they're open, I still want them to shoot that ball every time."

A late push from A & M's offense would give the team a three-point lead with just over 10 seconds to play. A foul on Nebo would send Mitchell Smith to the line for two. He'd miss the second shot, ending the streak and keeping the Aggies up by one.

"I don't think No. 5 has missed a free throw all year, right?" Williams said. "Remarkable."

With a hurl down the court from Smith, the ball would land in Torrence Watson's hands before time expired. It would hit the back rim and bounce out, securing a positive flight home for the road team.

Although A & M still has struggles to address, a win is a win. For Williams, the message is clear; improvement won't come easy, but it is happening — perhaps sooner than later.

"We struggle finishing the possession with a defensive rebound," Williams said. " Against South Carolina, we only rebounded 55 percent and against LSU was like 54 percent. Those numbers are hard to overcome.

"We're focused on more specific things that we have to do."

The Aggies will return home to Reed Arena to face Oklahoma State on Saturday, January 25, as part of the Big 12 SEC Challenge. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. and the game will be nationally televised on SEC Network.