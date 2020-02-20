Recap: Jackson Jams For Season-High Against Crimson Tide

COLLEGE STATION — One thing about Buzz Williams' roster is one never knows who's the star. On Saturday, Emanuel Miller scored a season-high 21 points. Following the 74-69 win, the freshman from Canada and Quenton Jackson would address the media.

Perhaps that was a sign of what was to come from the junior guard in the week ahead.

In his first start of the season, Jackson would score a season-high 20 points on his way to sealing a second-straight victory for Texas A & M. Making all four of his final free throws in the last 18 seconds, the Aggies would go on to pick up the 74-68 road win against Alabama.

“He had earned the right to start," Williams said. "Not necessarily because Dre [Gordon] had done anything wrong. Dre turned his ankle on Monday at practice. Literally 10 minutes before he turned his ankle, I told the team that Q was going to start and move (Wendell) Mitchell to the point.”

Jackson, who has been better known for his acrobatic slam dunks, drilled a three-pointer in the final minute to swing momentum the Aggies (13-12, 7-6 SEC) way. The team would tie it up at 67 apiece as the clocked ticked away.

Both Alabama's Nate Oats and Williams were new to the SEC, but channeling talent from their players is an old school tradition. For the Crimson Tide (14-12, 6-7 SEC), the duo of Kira Lewis Jr. and Jaden Shackelford kept the team in the game despite a surging Aggie roster.

Shackelford led the team with 24 points, including a season-high six three-pointers on the night. But when the moment came to be the hero, the freshman gained the newbie jitters. Fouled with 3.8 seconds left, Shackelford would miss all three shots, allowing A & M to hold on for a close one.

Lewis Jr. would score 16 points on the night while John Petty Jr. tacked on another 11.

A 12-0 run from the Aggies help kept the team fresh in the second half. Ending on a deep three-pointer from Jackson, A & M would take command in front of an active Alabama crowd. Small game was positive for Jackson's confidence, making 13 of his 14 free-throw attempts.

A & M's Wendall Mitchell scored 18 points while Savion Flagg would add another from the field goal. Mitchell would leave the game early as he fouled out on the Shackelford three-point foul.

Alabama would have three chances to retake the lead in the closing minutes. After a foul against Flagg, Lewis would miss the tie on a potential three-pointer. With 41 seconds remaining, Alex Reese would score finally end the quadruple missed three-pointer streak and put the Tide down by the same. Shackelford would miss another shot behind the arc with under 30 seconds left to play.

In the end, while baseball remained in College Station, threes led to the outs for the Crimson Tide.

“The only chance we have to be in a game since Christmas is to play incredibly hard and to play with a level of toughness that is above our talent level,” Williams said. “Our guys have been willing to accept that.”

Both schools will face the Magnolia State's pride over the weekend. A & M returns home to take on Mississippi State while Alabama will travel to Oxford for a date with Ole Miss.