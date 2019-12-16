Recap: Miller Leads Charge Back over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M finally saw their skid come to an end thanks to the likes of freshman Emanuel Miller. The forward scored a team-high 20 points, ending the Aggies' four-game losing streak with a 63-60 victory over Texas A & M-Corpus Christi.

The Aggies lost four straight, including a Lone Star Showdown match to Texas last week. After being in favor of two games at the Orlando Invitational, losses to Harvard and Fairfield put them below a .500 record.

A & M guard Jay Jay Chandler admitted this win means more program's future rather than just a compliment on Sunday evening.

“We needed it pretty bad,” Chandler said. “In the locker room, we said it had been since Nov. 20, the last time we got a win. Every game matters now.”

Although the team picked up a victory, it came at the cost of having their backs against the wall. That's been the team's specialty this season against opponents in wins — fighting from behind. During their last victory in November against Troy, A & M would need to come back down by eight to pick up the 56-52 victory.

As the buzzer blew Sunday evening, the Aggies were down by 11 with only 20 minutes to play.

“That’s a long time,” A & M coach Buzz Williams said following the game. “Maybe not in the world you (reporters) live in, but in this world, it’s an eternity.”

Down by double-digits, A & M (4-5) would come back to a take a 48-47 lead over the Islanders off a Josh Nebo dunk, assisted by Andre Gordon. As the clocked ticked into single digits, Reed Arena would be on the edge of their seats, watching both teams exchange blows.

Miller, a newcomer from Ontario, Canada, would end up being the difference-maker in the long run. On top of his record scoring night, the freshman would make all six of his free throws and go 7-of-8 from the open field.

Savion Flagg would seal the victory for A & M, making one of his two free throws with nine seconds left. A traveling call on Islanders’ Jashawn Talton officially completed the evening.

“We had more of an urgency to fight,” Miller said of the Aggies’ second-half resurgence.

A & M will rest before facing Oregon State at home on Saturday, Dec. 21. The team will be given off Christmas and time to watch the Texas Bowl before their final out of conference game against Texas Southern on Dec. 30. Both games will be played at Reed Arena.

The Aggies will open conference play on Jan. 4 on the road against Arkansas.