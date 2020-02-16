Recap: Miller's Season High Outing Leads to Victory for Aggies

COLLEGE STATION — One player can make a team in basketball. It doesn't have to be a superstar or even a consistent scorer — just a friendly, neighborhood member doing his or her job.

Behind a 21-point performance, Emanuel Miller was that player for Texas A & M Saturday afternoon. The freshman's season-high outing lit a spark for the Aggies offense, carrying them to a 74-69 victory.

"Eman [Emanuel] has continued to improve his ability to drive in straight lines," A & M coach Buzz Williams said." When he's very active on the glass, it's game-changing for us."

Tied at 59 apiece with 4:32 remaining in the second half, Buzz Williams' offense came to life quickly. The Aggies outscored the Bulldogs 15-10 the rest of the way while Miller would score 17 of his 21 points in the final 20 minutes.

The Aggies (12-12, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) avoid the season sweep against Tom Crean staff while playing in front of the home crowd. The team fell earlier this month at Georgia (12-13, 2-10 SEC) with a 63-48 loss The Bulldogs, led by future NBA lottery pick Anthony Edwards, would go on a 15-6 in the second half, pulling away as high as 21 points.

"We came in with a chip on our shoulder knowing what he did last game," Miller said of Georgia's star guard. "No player should ever execute at a high level like that against us because of our defensive set. We all came with that edge."

This time, it was A & M pulling away in the final 20 minutes, outscoring Georgia 45-31, to snap a two-game losing streak. Both teams would roughly shoot slightly over 45% from the field and 31% behind the arc. The Bulldogs would outrebound A & M, 34-28.

Edwards, a freshman local to the program, would score 29 points and 15 rebounds on this way to a double-double outing. This time on the road, the Aggies were able to hold him to a season-tying low six points, going 2-of-7 shooting. Junior forward Rayshawn Hammonds would lead Georgia in scoring with 15 points.

A second half surge from the Aggies separated the two schools. The Bulldogs would head into halftime leading 38-29 and shooting 50% (15-of-30) from the field. A & M began the second half on an 11-2 run in the first five minutes.

"It was our game to lose," Miller said. "As long as we came out to compete, it was our game to lose. I just felt like there at halftime we collectively all came collectively as a group, talked, discussed what we could do better on the court and came out to execute."

The Aggies return to .500 after falling to Florida earlier this week at home. The team was able to start a new winning streak instead of tying their season-long three games set back in November.

The Bulldogs will return to Athens, Ga. to host No.11 Auburn Wednesday. The Aggies will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala. to face the struggling Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday evening.