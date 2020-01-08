Recap: Nebo's Interior Play Leads to Aggies First Conference Victory

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Josh Nebo looked unstoppable in the paint. Off a Savion Flagg field goal, the senior forward would outbox two Ole Miss defenders to rebound the shot and throw it back for the dunk.

Besides Texas A & M's Buzz Williams putting on a sideline spectacle, Nebo was the highlight for A & M's offense. In a tug-of-war battle between the Rebels and Aggies, a second-half surge from A & M's offense would lead them to a 57-47 victory at home.

It would become the first conference win of the season and the first in the Williams era.

“I just have the ultimate respect for how hard our guys are trying,” Williams said.

Nebo led the charge on both sides of the ball, tallying a team-high 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting, nine rebounds and four total blocks. As a veteran leader of the team, his role has grown into much more than just a scorer. Consistently making plays, Nebo embodied the strength of the roster throughout the year.

"We've just really been getting after it in practice, and working hard," Nebo said. "We knew it eventually would translate."

A victory wouldn't come easy in front of the home crowd as the Rebels (9-5, 0-1 SEC) looked to put the game away early. Led by Breein Tyree, Ole Miss would hold a 10-point lead going into halftime. In 20 minutes of play, the junior guard scored 21 points, two more than the entire Aggies squad combined.

Needing a second-half spark, the Aggies (7-6, 1-1 SEC), would rely on sharpshooting and successful rebounding to contend. A late foul from Tyree would send the Rebels' top player to the bench, leading to a chance for A & M to strike.

Wendall Mitchell would score all nine of his points in the second half, including a field goal that would give the Aggies the lead. A & M would go on a 15-2 run heading into the final minutes of the game. With Tyree on the sideline, the Aggies capitalized on the Rebels' downfall.

"In the first half it was just one guy," Mitchell said of Tyree's scoring flurry. "Everything was falling for him. We focused on him and made sure no one else got going, as well. And in the second half we had to fight."

Tyree would finish with a team-high 26 points, 18 coming off three-point shots. Devontae Shuler would cause a late spike, making back-to-back three points before a pair of fouls would seal the win for A & M.

As the Aggies move forward in conference play, they always say the first win is the hardest. Williams battled with his roster to fight back down double-digits to complete the comeback.

But as the Aggies prepare for their battle ahead, Williams took a step back from coaching. Instead, sitting on the sidelines and pumping up the crowd, the first-year head coach decided to be the man cheering his team to victory.

“In some ways, I thought the best way I could help them was to be their biggest cheerleader,” Williams said.

The Aggies will head to Nashville, Tennessee, this Saturday to face Vanderbilt. Tip-off will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT.