Recap: Razorbacks Rips Through Aggies' Defense for First SEC Win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - With the struggles of the football program, The University of Arkansas has turned their attention to a different type of paint. After nine seasons with Mike Anderson, the team made a switch this offseason to former Nevada coach Eric Musselman.

The Wolfpack coach might have left the tribe in Reno, but brought the same fight to Fayetteville for the start of Southeastern Conference play. Texas A & M was, unfortunately, the guinea pig for the Razorbacks' early success, falling short on the road in a 69-59 loss.

The Aggies (6-6, 0-1 SEC) hung tough early thanks to strong play from Savion Flagg. The junior would start with seven points as the team would make 42% of their shots from the open range.

Late turnovers led to a run for the Razorbacks, putting A & M in a hole. Arkansas (12-1, 1-0 SEC) forced 11 total turnovers, four in four minutes to put the team down by 10 and out of the game.

“Those turnovers, [that] was a cushion that we couldn’t overcome,” A & M coach Buzz Williams said. “The last minute and 10 seconds of the first half, kind of the same thing: turnover by the Aggies, made field goal by Arkansas. We have to get a shot at the rim. They shot 34 balls in the second half and we shot 19. We have to get the same number of field goal attempts as the opponent.”

Josh Nebo continued to be the team's go-to player, posting a double-double with 13 rebounds. The senior forward would also tally the most minutes on the evening with 31, tying Flagg.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Isaiah Joe gave the Razorbacks a 10-point lead with 3:52 left in the game. The duo of Joe and fellow guard Mason Jones combined for 34 points and 11 rebounds.

“Isaiah and Mason are going to have the ball in their hands the last eight minutes we play that’s a tight game,” Musselman said. “That’s just how it’s going to be every game.

A & M freshman Andre Gordon could be the x-factor for the future. The newest member of the starting lineup scored a team-high 15 points and three assists while playing in 29 minutes.

"For a freshman, first game on the road who's not a point but because of where we're at is having to play the point, has grown up a lot in the month of December, he's trying to do what we are asking him to do," Williams said. "His teammates have done a really good job of helping him grow because his teammates know he has to play the point and they understand the burden that is for him, but I thought he did some really good things for us."

The Aggies will see their three-game win streak come to an end heading into the new decade. A young team at the helm, a lack of concentration led to a late pull-away from their SEC West foe.

For now, Williams and staff will need to work on their ball-handling skills before traveling to Oxford, Mississippi, to face Ole Miss on Tuesday evening.