Recap: School Record in 3's Lead to Gamecock Victory Over Aggies

COLLEGE STATION - When Jair Bolden scored his first 3-pointer to make it 8-5 in the first half, he never thought it would lead to a chain reaction behind the arc. The junior guard would score 19 points, including five 3-pointers as South Carolina would pick up an 81-67 victory over Texas A & M.

The Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2 SEC) would go 16-of-30 on 3-point attempts, breaking a school record under the direction of Frank Martin. The Aggies (8-8, 2-3 SEC), who have struggled behind the arc, would go 3-of-14, a season-low. A & M currently sits as the worst 3-point in the NCAA this season, shooting a low of 25.1% on the year.

South Carolina led 39-33 going into halftime behind the likes of Justin Minaya. Both he and Bolden would reach double-digits in the first 20 minutes of play, scoring 10 points and each making two 3-point shots. A & M would go on a 15-9 run, picking up a 49-48 lead before a Bolden long 3-pointer would keep the Gamecocks ahead.

Minaya would finish with 18 points while senior Jermaine Couisnard would hit 17 on the afternoon. The Gamecocks were also able to outrebound A & M, 38-27 down the stretch to maintain possession.

With a school-record behind the arc, South Carolina dominated A & M in offensive production. The team would shoot 48% from the court and 53% on 3-pointers. The Gamecocks would end their afternoon in Reed Arena going on a 13-8 run, scoring nine points off 3-pointers from AJ Lawson.

South Carolina continues to remain hot following their upset victory at home against No.10 Kentucky. Improving to .500 in conference play, Martin now has his team, despite being short-handed, looking like a legitimate contender in the conference to make postseason action .

The Aggies now will look to the drawing board of their shortcomings moving forward. Josh Nebo continued his offensive production, leading the team with 18 points while Emanuel Miller excelled after the shot with nine rebounds.

A game after shooting a season-best in 3-pointers, A & M shot a season-worst. After showing improvement in an overtime loss to LSU, the Aggies dropped their second home game in a matchup that favored them. Although Williams looks to be the man to fix the program, the rebuild could be delayed another season.

The Gamecocks stay on the road at Auburn on Wednesday. A & M will travel to Columbia, Missouri, on Tuesday to take on the struggling Tigers.