Preview: Will Texas A&M Top Tennessee?

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M had a chance to start a new winning streak outside the SEC. Against a struggling Oklahoma State roster, perhaps Buzz Williams could play in favor of the conference in the annual Big 12/ SEC Challenge.

Instead of adding to the six-game losing streak for the Cowboys, A & M allowed Oklahoma State to start a new streak — a winning one. Behind the 13 point performance of Issac Likekele, Mike Boykin's squad picked up a much needed 73-62 victory at Reed Arena.

Now, the Aggies (9-9, 3-3 SEC) will need to produce similar results this week as a part of a two-game road trip. That begins Tuesday night when they travel to Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the Volunteers.

Tennessee (12-7, 4-2 SEC) will enter Tuesday, hoping for better results as well. Despite a close battle, Rick Barnes' staff fell short on the road, falling victim in a 74-68 loss to No. 3 Kansas Saturday evening. The Volunteers were led by Yves Pons, who posted a career-high 24 points. Jordan Bowden put up 19 points, while John Fulkerson registered a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Vols have already seen top-level competition this season outside the conference. Falling short to Penny Hardaway's Memphis roster, Tennessee also was victim to a surging Wisconsin roster, who fell short at home to end non-conference play. A close loss to SEC-leading LSU and a consistent home Georgia could be justified as the two defeats since in-house play began.

Jordan Bowden has been consistent for Tennessee's offense this season. The senior guard is currently leading the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Fulkerson has been hard to stop in the paint defensively, averaging 6.1 rebounds per game.

Despite the Aggies dropping a crucial game at home, A & M’s offense has gradually improved each outing. Quenton Jackson, Emanuel Miller and Josh Nebo, who all tallied 11 points. Jackson also impressed with his two slam dunks against the Cowboys, one coming off a steal and ending in a windmill dunk.

Through the first six games in conference play, Nebo leads A & M in points (14.5) and rebounds (7.5), while Andre Gordon and Savion Flagg average 11.5 and 11.2 points per game, respectively.

Tuesday’s matchup will mark the 14 all-time between the two programs with Tennessee leading the series, 8-5. Since joining the SEC in 2012, the Aggies hold a 3-1 record in games played in Knoxville.

Tipoff will take place at 5:30 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on SEC Network.