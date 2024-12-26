5 Las Vegas Spots Texas A&M Aggies Fans Have to Visit
Texas A&M Aggies Nation, it’s officially time to pack up your maroon gear, grab a plane ticket to Vegas, and prepare for the 2024 Las Vegas Bowl against the USC Trojans. Though Texas A&M obviously wanted to be in a higher-tier bowl game, this trip has Vegas written all over it. It’s time to send 2024 off with a bang—whether it's a win over USC or just soaking in the wild Vegas atmosphere. Either way, the city is calling.
And let’s not forget, Las Vegas is basically the one place where Aggies’ pregame tailgates are like child’s play compared to the city’s party scene. So, we might as well let Vegas show us how it’s really done!
Five Vegas Attractions You Have to Hit While You're in Town:
1. Racecar Driving Like a Pro: Live Your NASCAR Dreams
Ever wanted to feel the rush of driving a racecar like the professionals? Well, in Vegas, you can. Just outside the city, you’ll find SpeedVegas and Exotics Racing, where you can get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, Ferrari, or NASCAR-style stock car and rip around a professional racetrack. Trust us, there's no better way to channel your Aggie energy than by putting the pedal to the metal in a high-performance car. It's fast, loud, and gives you that full-throttle adrenaline rush that makes you feel like a champion—even if your Aggies aren’t leading the scoreboard just yet.
2. Shooting Machine Guns in the Desert
If you’ve ever wanted to experience what it feels like to be a movie action hero—or just let off some steam after a tough season—then shooting machine guns in the desert is the way to go. Just a short drive from the Strip, there are desert shooting ranges where you can fire everything from an AK-47 to a Tommy Gun. It’s a great way to channel your Aggie energy into something productive (and loud). Plus, it’s a true Vegas experience: adrenaline, big guns, and a sense of power—kind of like what it feels like when the Aggies bring their A-game.
3. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames: Get Ready to Join the "Sin City" Hockey Frenzy
If you’re in town for the weekend, skip the traditional Vegas-style slot machines for some good old-fashioned hockey at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the Golden Knights hit the ice and try to tame the Calgary Flames. The energy in the arena is electric—if you’ve ever wanted to feel like a part of the Vegas sports phenomenon, this is it. The Golden Knights have a fan base that could rival Texas A&M’s 12th Man. So, expect a party atmosphere that might even make you forget you’re here for a football game.
4. Stadium Swim at Circa: A Pool Party Like No Other
If you’ve never seen a pool party that’s also a giant sports haven, you’re in for a treat at Stadium Swim at Circa. Imagine this: a rooftop pool with six pools, a 143-foot screen, and enough TVs to make your head spin. The place is packed with lounging, swimming, and party vibes, but it’s also the spot to catch all the action. You can watch the USC vs. Texas A&M game (and other bowl games) while lounging poolside, enjoying a drink, and maybe even taking a dip if the weather's nice. It’s like tailgating at a football game—but better. Whether you're soaking up the sun or just soaking in the football, Stadium Swim offers the ultimate Vegas sports experience.
5. Circa’s Sportsbook: Where Betting Meets Vegas Glamour
Just a short stroll from Stadium Swim is Circa’s Sportsbook—and if you’ve never seen a sportsbook like this, you’re in for a treat. Located in the heart of Fremont Street, Circa’s sportsbook is easily the best in Vegas. The massive 78 million-pixel screen towers above you, showing every game imaginable. It's like an Aggie tailgate, but with more action and less humidity. Whether you’re betting on the Trojans’ defense to fold under pressure or just watching the games with a cold one in hand, this place is a sports lover’s paradise. There’s no better place to kick back, soak in the atmosphere, and make some smart (or risky) wagers.
A Few Quick Vegas Tips for Aggie Fans:
- The Game is #1, but Vegas is #2: Yes, the game is what brought us here. And yes, USC will be tough—especially since they always travel well and show up in full force. But Vegas has this magic where even a loss can feel like a win. Who needs a national championship when you have a professional racetrack, a desert shooting range, and endless sports betting to enjoy?
- Stay Flexible: With all the distractions around, you’re going to need a game plan for what to do when your Aggies are dominating on the field, or, on the off chance, when things get a little tense. You know what they say: “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.” So make some memories, win or lose, and let the city help you unwind!
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Former Colorado Buffaloes Edge Rusher Commits To Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies' Myles Garrett Reaches Major Career Milestone
WATCH: Texas A&M Transfer Micah Hudson Already Getting Offseason Reps In
Texas A&M Aggies Transfer DL Commits to SEC Program
Texas A&M Aggies To Receive Visit From Georgia Bulldogs Transfer