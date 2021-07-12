Aggies Ace Dustin Saenz First Aggie Selected In MLB Draft

The Texas A&M Aggies had their first player selected in the MLB Draft on Monday, In ace pitcher, Dustin Saenz

The Texas A&M Aggies had a tough season on the baseball diamond this past season, finishing 29-27 on the year, and missing out on the college baseball postseason.

Despite that, there were still a handful of professional prospects on the roster, including ace pitcher Dustin Saenz, who was the first Aggie selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Saenz, who was picked with the 118th overall pick in the fourth round by the Washington Nationals, finished his final season in College Station with a 6-6 record with a 4.27 ERA.

In 2021, the senior out of King High School in Corpus Christi Texas pitched in 84.1 total innings for the Aggies, giving up 83 hits and 45 runs, while striking out 104 strikeouts and 23 walks in his 14 starts.

Saenz also struck out 11.1 batters per nine innings,a WHIP of 1.26, and held batters to a .251 average for the year.

While Saenz does have the option to return for the 2022 season due to the NCAA's COVID-19 rules, every indication is that he will take the professional route, and sign with the Nationals at his earliest opportunity.

