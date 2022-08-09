One program is looking to bring home its first national title since 1939. The other is at a crossroads in its program's history. No pressure for Texas A&M or Ole Miss, right?

The Aggies are hoping their 8-4 record from last season was due to the lack of experience at quarterback and on their offensive line. New defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin will have his work cut out for him in terms of replacing talent such as DeMarvin Leal and Micheal Clemons, but A&M did land several top-tier recruits in the 2022 class with Shemar Stewart, Anthony Lucas, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and No. 2 overall prospect Walter Nolen.

Offensively, the Aggies return three full-time starting offensive linemen and have high hopes for freshman Trey Zuhn at left tackle. Should Max Johnson win the starting quarterback job, A&M has a passer with over 18 games of experience leading the charge.

As for Auburn, it has just as many questions on both sides of the football.

The Tigers are starting fresh at quarterback for the first time since 2019. Bo Nix elected to leave after one year of the Bryan Harsin era and now will be suiting up for Oregon. Leading receiver Koby Hudson transferred to UCF to reunite with former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. Senior receiver Demetris Robertson, who tied Hudson in touchdowns with four, graduated this spring.

A&M might have an advantage in terms of understanding the ins and outs of what is going through the mind of Auburn's new quarterback. After all, he suited up in College Station last season and led the Aggies to perhaps the biggest upset of the 2021 season.

Does that help A&M on the road in Jordan-Hare Stadium?

Follow along with AllAggies.com as we continue to provide an in-depth look at every opponent on A&M's schedule. Now, let's look at several key offensive players for Auburn.

QB Zach Calzada

Calzada comes with the most experience following his season A&M. Taking over for the injured Haynes King in Week 2, the Georgia native led the Aggies to an 8-4 record, including picking up a monumental upset win at home over No. 1 Alabama in October.

There are reasons why Calzada wasn't named the team's initial starter and why perhaps he transferred. His accuracy concerns cost the Aggies multiple drives, likely ending in either turnovers or quick three-and-outs. He also often lacked touch on the throw, delivering fastballs across the middle of the field regardless of the depth between him and the target.

Entering camp, Calzada seems to be the favorite to win the starting job. Barring an injury, he might be the better of the two options currently vying for first-team reps.

QB TJ Finley

A fellow SEC transfer, Finley headed to The Plains following the 2020 season at LSU. Last year, he split time with Nix in the starting role, playing in nine games and recording three starts.

Finley provides mobility outside the pocket to keep plays alive, though lacks the awareness on when to take off for the quick yards. Last season, he finished with minus 36 yards rushing and was sacked 10 times. As for consistency, he completed a career-low 54.4 percent of his throws for six touchdowns against one interception.

RB Tank Bigsby

The driving force of Auburn's offense, Bigsby returns after initially entering the transfer portal following a 6-7 season. In the past two years, the 208-pound rusher has shown the physical traits needed to be a lead back in the SEC, but also the elusiveness in space to fight for the hard yards.

Bigsby nearly doubled his workload from his rookie campaign and managed to surpass 1,000 yards on the year. He'll likely be splitting reps again, but expect him to be the focal point of Auburn's ground game early.

RB Jarquez Hunter

Hunter likely would be starting at most SEC schools due to his speed. He plays the "change-of-pace" role at Auburn and shines in space. Last season, he finished second in the conference behind Texas A&M's Devon Achane in yards per attempt at 6.7.

The production of Hunter could expand with questions at quarterback. Last year, he only recorded 89 rush attempts, yet still managed to find the end zone three times. He also finished with nine rush attempts of over 20 yards.

TE John Samuel-Shenker

Shenker returns for one more season as the COVID-19 pandemic gave all athletes an extra year of eligibility. Last year, he served as Nix's security blanket, often seeing most of his receptions on early downs to set up short-yardage runs. He finished fourth on the team with 34 catches for 413 yards and averaged 12.5 yards per reception.

