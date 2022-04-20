Britt-ish Invasion: Aggies Logan Britt Hits Two Homers In Run Rule Win Over No. 25 DBU

The Britt is at it again against a slew of Patriots. Call it 1776 down at Olsen Field.

Texas A&M outfielder Logan Britt made sure Dallas Baptist headed back to campus knowing the Aggies are inching back to glory in terms of college baseball. After, he was the driving catalyst in a 14-1 win over the No. 25 Patriots in seven innings.

"Going into the weekend, we just smashed a ranked team," Britt said. "We have all the confidence in the world going into (No. 3) Arkansas."

Texas A&M Baseball Texas A&M Baseball Texas A&M Baseball

Britt filled in at designated hitter for the Aggies (23-13, 8-7 SEC) with Austin Bost returning to second. He didn't disappoint, going 3 of 4 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs.

The first home run projectedly left Blue Bell Park over 100 mph. The second blast, a 416-foot homer, projectedly left the bat just over 103 mph.

"It feels pretty effortless," Britt said. "It was hit pretty good. I didn't get a chance to watch it. I just put my head down and ran the bases."

The Aggies tallied five total home runs on the night, the most in a game since their six-homer outing last spring against Samford. Britt hit his pair in the first and third inning, respectively. Right fielder Brett Minnich also hit a two-run homer in the first to make it 3-0 while First baseman Jack Moss launched a solo shot two batters later to extend the lead by five.

Catcher Troy Claunch got in on the long ball action in the sixth inning, picking up his third home run of the year.

“We talked about it before the game, how Dallas Baptist is a ranked team, the second best RPI team in the country and coming off a super-regional last year," A&M manager Jim Schlossnagle said. "I think we’re better suited for underdog mentality or being more desperate to win."

With another win over a ranked opponent, the Aggies are earning the title of "spoiler" in terms of top 25 seeding. With Tuesday's victory over the Patriots (23-13, 4-2 MVC) A&M improves to 7-2 against ranked teams.

The bats have been prevalent in the team's success. In the past five games, the Aggies have outscored opponents 53-18.

Texas A&M Baseball Texas A&M Baseball Texas A&M Baseball

"No disrespect to anybody we play, but that's the mentality of this team," Schlossnagle said. "When you win one, you want to win two, and when you win two, you want to win three."

A&M continues to climb the ladder in the SEC ranks, but still have an uphill battle to prove its worth among those at the top. Perhaps a weekend series against No. 3 Arkansas is what finally gives the Aggies the national recognition they've been waiting for.

"We just like being the underdog mentality," Britt said. "If you're going to look over us, we'll show you why we deserve to be in the top-25."

The Aggies return to Blue Bell Friday to face off against the Razorbacks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:32 p.m.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here