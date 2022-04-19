Preview: Can Texas A&M Keep Hot Streak Alive Against No. 25 Dallas Baptist?

If Texas A&M baseball were the only play ranked opponents in 2022, perhaps it too would be ranked by the season's end. Somehow, the Aggies are finding ways to be successful against those inside the Top 25.

Could that be the case Tuesday evening against No. 25 Dallas Baptist?

The Aggies (22-13, 8-7 SEC) return to Olsen Field to face the Patriots (23-12, 4-2 MVC) before hosting No. 3 Arkansas for a three-game series at home. A&M is riding high following its series victory against No. 13 Georgia on the road.

The Aggies are 6-2 against top 25 opponents this season, including 5-2 against teams ranked inside the top 10.

Texas A&M Baseball Texas A&M Baseball Texas A&M Baseball

Thanks to Saturday's 23-9 victory over the Bulldogs, the Aggies became the first SEC team to reach the 2,800-win marker. Texas A&M’s all-time winning percentage now sits .639 also leads the SEC and ranks 15th among NCAA Division I schools.

The bats were the storyline in Athens for the Aggies. Nine A&M hitters drove in a run, and seven had multiple RBIs. Infielder Ryan Targac and outfielder Jordan Thompson each recorded four RBIs on the afternoon.

Left fielder Dylan Rock continues to have the hottest swing among the Aggies thanks to his plate discipline and vision. The UTSA transfer once again uncorked his bat against the Bulldogs with a no-doubt three-run homer against the Bulldogs Saturday for his 10th home run of the season.

This season, Rock leads A&M in runs (37), home runs (10), RBIs (34), stolen bases (10), slugging percentage (.677) and on-base percentage (.461). The graduate transfer also has nine doubles and ranks top 10 in the SEC in on-base percentage (5th), slugging percentage (7th) and runs (7th).

Texas A&M Baseball Texas A&M Baseball Texas A&M Baseball

The Aggies own a 28-9 edge over the Patriots all-time. The programs first met in 1985 with the Aggies sweeping the two-game series at home. The two met for weekend three-game series from 2007 to 2011 with the Maroon & White claiming all five series at Olsen Field.

Dallas Baptist currently owns the win streak as of now following a 5-4 victory in College Station back in 2019. The Patriots enter Tuesday as winners of seven of their last 10 games, including a 6-1 victory Saturday over Bradley.

A&M manager Jim Schlossnagle has yet to announce his starter for Tuesday night as of this time. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here