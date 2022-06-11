Live Updates: Jordan Thompson's Clutch Two-Run Homer Ties Game Against Louisville

COLLEGE STATION -- Then, there were 16. In four days, they'll be eight. Will Texas A&M be one of the bunch?

One year ago, Texas A&M made the switch at manager from long-time vet Rob Childress to Jim Schlossnagle of TCU. The Aggies were coming off a season in which they finished 9-21 in conference. Schlossnagle, who joined the Horned Frogs in 2004, had 18 years of winning mentality and five appearances in the College World Series.

Schlossnagle wanted to establish a culture during his first season at Blue Bell Park. Instead, skipped a few steps and went to powerhouse program in 2022, winning the SEC West and finishing ranked for the first time since 2019.

The No. 5 Aggies (40-18) took care of business in the College Station Regional, defeating Oral Roberts and Louisiana before going toe-to-toe with TCU in a 15-9 comeback win. Now, they remain two wins away from heading to Omaha, Neb. for the first time since 2017.

Of course, No. 12 Louisville will do its best to put up a fight. This season, the Cardinals (42-19-1) ranked 14th in batting average (.309), eighth in hits (686) and 28th in home runs (94). Will A&M be able to control the high-tempo offense?

Follow along with AllAggies.com for up-to-date information live from Blue Bell Park.

PREGAME

Here is the lineup for Louisville:

1. SS Christian Knapczyk

2. 3B Ben Metzinger

3. C Dalton Rushing

4. DH Jack Payton

5. CF Levi Usher

6. LF Cameron Masterman

7. RF Isaac Humphrey

8. 2B Logan Beard

9. 1B Ben Bianco

PITCHING: Jared Poland

1. 3B Trevor Werner

2. 1B Jack Moss

3. LF Dylan Rock

4. DH Blake Bost

5. 2B Ryan Targac

6. C Troy Claunch

7. RF Brett Minnich

8. CF Jordan Thompson

9. SS Kole Kaler

PITCHING: Nathan Dettmer

FIRST INNING

TOP OF FIRST: Nathan Dettmer Pitching

- Christian Knapczyk flied out to left field (F7)

- Ben Metzinger struck out swinging (K)

- Rushing struck out swinging, Troy Claunch to Jack Moss (K 2-3)

BOTTOM OF FIRST: Jared Poland Pitching

- Trevor Werner struck out swinging (K)

- Jack Moss doubled to left field

- Dylan Rock walked

- Blake Bost walked, Moss to third, Rock to second

- Ryan Targac struck out swinging (K)

- Troy Claunch hit by pitch, Moss scored, Rock to third, Bost to second (HBP)

- Brett Minnich struck out swinging (K)

END OF FIRST INNING: Texas A&M 1, Louisville 0

SECOND INNING

TOP OF SECOND: Dettmer Pitching

- Jack Payton singled to center field

- Levi Usher flied out deep to left field

- Cameron Masterman singled to center field, Payton to third

- Isaac Humphrey walked, Masterman to second

- Logan Beard singled, Payton scored, Masterman scored, Humphrey to third, Beard advanced to second on throw, advanced to third on wild pitch

- Ben Bianco sacrifice fly to center field, Humphrey scored

- Knapczyk grounded out to Targac, throw to Moss

BOTTOM OF SECOND: Poland Pitching

- Thompson struck out looking (K)

- Koler Kaler walked

- Werner struck out swinging (K)

- Moss singled, Kaler to third

- Rock walked, Moss to second

- Bost popout to Metzinger (5)

END OF SECOND INNING: Louisville 3, Texas A&M 1

THIRD INNING

TOP OF THIRD: Dettmer Pitching

- Metzinger singled to right field

- Rushing reaches first on fielder's choice, Kaler throw to Targac, Metzinger out at second (FC)

- Payton flied out to right field (F9)

- Usher struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF THIRD: Poland Pitching

- Targac filed out to right field (F9)

- Claunch flied out to right field (F9)

- Minnich doubled to right field

- Thompson singled to left field, Minnich scored, Thompson stole second

- Kaler flied out to center field (F8)

END OF THIRD INNING: Louisville 3, Texas A&M 2

FOURTH INNING

TOP OF FOURTH: Dettmer Pitching

- Masterman filed out to center field (F8)

- Humphrey struck out swinging, Claunch to Moss (K 2-3)

- Beard grounded out to Kaler, throw to Moss (6-3)

BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Poland Pitching

- Werner flied out to right field (F9)

- Moss singled up the middle

- Rock struck out swinging (K)

- Bost flied out to right field (F9)

END OF FOURTH INNING: Louisville 3, Texas A&M 2

FIFTH INNING

TOP OF FIFTH: Dettmer Pitching

- Bianco flied out to left field (F7)

- Knapczyk reached on error by Targac (E4)

- Metzinger doubled down left field line, Knapczyk scored

PITCHING CHANGE: Joseph Menefee to replace Dettmer

- Rushing struck out looking (K)

- Payton INTENTIONAL WALK

- Usher flied out to center field

BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Poland Pitching

- Targac grounded out to Bianco (3)

- Claunch struck out swinging (K)

PITCHING CHANGE: Tate Kuehner to replace Poland

- Minnich hit by pitch (HBP)

- Thompson grounded out Knapczyk, throw to Beard (6-4)

END OF FIFTH INNING: Louisville 4, Texas A&M 2

SIXTH INNING

TOP OF SIXTH: Menefee Pitching

- Masterman doubled to center field

- Humphrey singled to first base, Masterman to third, Humphrey out trying to steal second

- Beard walked

- Bianco struck out swinging (K)

- Knapczyk grounded out to Kaler, throw to Moss (6-3)

BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Kuehner Pitching

- Kaler walked

- Werner singled over second base, Kaler to second

- Moss grounded out to Bianco, Kaler to third, Werner to second (3)

- Rock hit by pitch

- Bost struck out swinging (K)

- Targac struck out swinging (K)

END OF SIXTH INNING: Louisville 4, Texas A&M 2

SEVENTH INNING

TOP OF SEVENTH: Menefee Pitching

- Metzinger filed out to center field (F8)

- Rushing doubled off center field wall

- Payton struck out swinging (K)

- Usher struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Kuehner Pitching

- Claunch singled past short stop

- Minnich struck out looking (K)

- Thompson home run to left field, Claunch scored

- Kaler singled to right-center field, stole second

PITCHING CHANGE: Carson Liggett to replace Kuehner

- Werner walked