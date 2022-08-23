Texas A&M Aggies 2022 Season Preview: LSU Tigers
The Texas A&M Aggies will welcome the LSU Tigers to College Station for the final game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 26, aiming to exact some revenge after last year's 27-24 loss in Baton Rouge.
Current Aggie and former Tigers quarterback Max Johnson threw the go-ahead touchdown pass with 20 seconds left to give LSU a thrilling victory at home.
The was just one of nine wins that LSU has had over A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. The Tigers lead the all-time series 35-22-3 dating back to the first meeting in 1899.
LSU, after a 6-7 record, parted ways with coach Ed Orgeron just two years after winning a College Football Playoff title in 2019. The Tigers hired longtime Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly to replace him, as LSU aims to get back to the mountaintop of college football.
LSU Tigers
2021 Record: 6-7 (3-5 in SEC play)
Head Coach: Brian Kelly (first year at LSU)
Offensive Set: Multiple
Returning Starters: 3
The Tigers had one of the worst offenses based on total yardage in the SEC last season. LSU's was third-worst in the conference in offensive yards per game (373.5) and points scored per game (27.1).
A large majority of the Tigers' offensive production came from their passing offense, which averaged the fourth-most yards per game (264.2) in the SEC. The rushing attack was barely better than the pass-happy offense of Mississippi State, as LSU averaged the second-fewest rushing yards per game (109.3).
* Denotes returning starter.
Projected offensive starters
QB Jayden Daniels
RB John Emery
WR Kayshon Boutte*
WR Jaray Jenkins
WR Jack Bech*
TE Jack Mashburn
LT Cameron Wire*
LG Tre’Mond Shorts
After losing nine of the last 11 meetings, the Aggies are looking to change the tide.
Aggies in the NFL: Preseason Week 2
When NFL camps started, there were 40 former A&M players on NFL rosters.
Texas A&M Defensive Back Antonio Johnson Named Preseason First-Team All-American
Antonio Johnson is expected to be one of the top defensive players in the nation for 2022.
C Marlon Martinez
RG Anthony Bradford
RT Garrett Dellinger
Defensive Set: 3-3-5/Multiple
Returning defensive starters: 4
LSU's defense was just slightly below average in the SEC based on offensive yards allowed per game last season. The Tigers gave up the fifth-most offensive yards per game (372.2), passing yards per contest (234.9), and points per game (25.3).
The Tigers were average against the run, allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game last season (137.3).
DE Ali Gaye
NG Jaquelin Roy
DE Maason Smith*
OLB BJ Ojulari*
LB Mike Jones
LB Micah Baskerville
CB Mehki Garner
CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
NB Greg Brooks
SS Major Burns
FS Jay Ward*
