Texas A&M Aggies 2022 Season Preview: LSU Tigers

The Texas A&M Aggies will welcome the LSU Tigers to College Station for the final game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 26, aiming to exact some revenge after last year's 27-24 loss in Baton Rouge.

Current Aggie and former Tigers quarterback Max Johnson threw the go-ahead touchdown pass with 20 seconds left to give LSU a thrilling victory at home.

The was just one of nine wins that LSU has had over A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. The Tigers lead the all-time series 35-22-3 dating back to the first meeting in 1899.

LSU, after a 6-7 record, parted ways with coach Ed Orgeron just two years after winning a College Football Playoff title in 2019. The Tigers hired longtime Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly to replace him, as LSU aims to get back to the mountaintop of college football.

LSU Tigers

2021 Record: 6-7 (3-5 in SEC play)

Head Coach: Brian Kelly (first year at LSU)

Offensive Set: Multiple

Returning Starters: 3

The Tigers had one of the worst offenses based on total yardage in the SEC last season. LSU's was third-worst in the conference in offensive yards per game (373.5) and points scored per game (27.1).

A large majority of the Tigers' offensive production came from their passing offense, which averaged the fourth-most yards per game (264.2) in the SEC. The rushing attack was barely better than the pass-happy offense of Mississippi State, as LSU averaged the second-fewest rushing yards per game (109.3).

* Denotes returning starter.

Projected offensive starters

QB Jayden Daniels

RB John Emery

WR Kayshon Boutte*

WR Jaray Jenkins

WR Jack Bech*

TE Jack Mashburn

LT Cameron Wire*

LG Tre’Mond Shorts

C Marlon Martinez

RG Anthony Bradford

RT Garrett Dellinger

Defensive Set: 3-3-5/Multiple

Returning defensive starters: 4

LSU's defense was just slightly below average in the SEC based on offensive yards allowed per game last season. The Tigers gave up the fifth-most offensive yards per game (372.2), passing yards per contest (234.9), and points per game (25.3).

The Tigers were average against the run, allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game last season (137.3).

DE Ali Gaye

NG Jaquelin Roy

DE Maason Smith*

OLB BJ Ojulari*

LB Mike Jones

LB Micah Baskerville

CB Mehki Garner

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

NB Greg Brooks

SS Major Burns

FS Jay Ward*

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here