Aggies Host Tigers in College Station Regional of NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament: How to Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies were one of the more consistent teams in the country this year.
Now the No. 3 overall seed in the country, the Aggies spent some time at No. 1 before falling off a bit near the end of the schedule. As they host the College Station regional, which includes the No. 2 seed Louisiana Rajun Cajuns, the No. 3 seed Texas Longhorns and the No. 4 seed Grambling State Tigers, they'll face a familiar foe in Texas.
In Game 1 of the regional, the Aggies will face off against the Tigers on Friday.
The Aggies boast maybe the country's best offensive lineup and one of the premier left-handed pitchers in the nation in Ryan Prager. Jackson Appel leads the team with a .330 batting average while Jace LaViolette has smashed 28 home rus on the year and leads his team with 79 runs scored. Braden Montgomery leads all Aggies with 80 RBIs. Ryan Prager and Chris Cortez lead the pitching staff with eight wins each, while Prager has notched a team beat 106 strikeouts. Evan Aschenbeck led the Aggies with seven saves.
For the Tigers, Kyle Walker leads the offense with a .380 batting average, 66 runs scored and 12 home runs, while Cameron Bufford notched a team-high 54 RBIs. Mason Martinez led the Tigers' pitchers with 12 wins and 87 strikeouts. Javier Martinez recorded two saves on the season.
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies (44-13, 19-11 SEC) vs. Grambling State Tigers (25-25, 17-7 SWAC) - Bryan-College Station Regional - Game 1
WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas (6,100)
WHEN: Friday, May 31, 2024, 12 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+