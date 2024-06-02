Aggies in the College Station NCAA Regional Final: How to Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies downed the long-time rival Texas Longhorns in dramatic, comeback fashion on Saturday night, 4-2 in 11 innings, to earn a spot in the Regional final of the College Station Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
The winner of the final has an automatic berth in the College World Series that kicks off June 14.
The Aggies will play the winner of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. the Texas Longhorns in the loser's bracket, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on Sunday. That means Texas A&M will be well-rested while their opponent will be playing the back end of a double header.
If it's the Longhorns, they'll still be reeling after playing until midnight local time as the Aggies-UT game went 11 innings the night before. That could be an advantage for Texas A&M regardless of who they play.
The Aggies hope to continue their hot streak after beating the Grambling State Tigers 8-0 on Friday and earning the big win on Saturday night against the Longhorns.
Losing the SEC Tournament in two straight games was reason for concern, but with the neutral site in Hoover, Alabama hanging over their heads, they chalked it up to not being at home. That was set to change when Texas A&M hosted a regional.
Now, with a win on Sunday, the Aggies will advance. With a loss, they'll play again on Monday in an elimination game.
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies (46-13, 19-11 SEC) vs. TBD - College Station Regional Final of the NCAA Baseball Tournament
WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas (6,100)
WHEN: Sunday, June 2, 2024, 7 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
RADIO: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMU Sports Network