Aggies In The NFL: Myles Garrett's Record Day Ruins Justin Fields' Debut

Myles Garrett lead the way for successful Aggies in Week 3 of the NFL.

Texas A&M football is a premier program seeking out premier players. Most of those premier players make it to the 'next level' and continue their football careers in the NFL, the top of the football career mountain.

There are currently 34 former Aggies either on active rosters in the NFL or on practice squads this year, and Cleveland Browns' defensive end had the best showing of them all on Sunday, ruining the NFL debut of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Garrett sacked Fields 4.5 times, breaking the Browns' single-game sack record, had seven tackles, six solo, four tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits in the 26-6 win.

Let's take a look to see how some other Aggies played during Week 3 of the NFL season:

LB Von Miller - The long-time Denver Broncos' standout recorded three tackles, one solo, one sack, and two quarterback hits in the 26-0 blowout win over the New York Jets.

QB Ryan Tannehill - The No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft completed 18-of-27 passes for 197 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in Tennessee's 25-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

WR Christian Kirk - The Arizona Cardinals' wideout caught seven catches on eight targets for 104 yards in the Cardinals/ 31-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

WR Mike Evans - Tampa Bay's top wideout recorded eight catches on 10 targets for 106 yards in the Buccaneers 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones - Seals-Jones was not targeted in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills but contributed to 12 special teams plays.

K Josh Lambo - The Jacksonville Jaguars' kicker missed two-of-three extra points and did not attempt a field goal in the 31-19 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

OT Jake Matthews - Played 100 percent of the offensive snaps for the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 3 17-14 win over the New York Giants.

P Braden Mann - Will be out at least until Week 7 per Jets head coach Robert Saleh after suffering a knee sprain in Week 1.

S Donovan Wilson - Is doubtful in the Cowboys' Monday Night matchup due to a groin injury.

DL Kingsley Keke - Played 60 percent of the defensive snaps and assisted on two tackles in the Green Bay Packers' 30-28 come-from-behind-win over the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

S Armani Watts - Recorded one tackle in the Chiefs' 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

CB Deshazor Everett - The former Aggies cornerback saw action on 90 percent of the special teams plays in the 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and assisted on one tackle.

OT Dan Moore Jr. - The 2021 fourth-round pick played all offensive snaps in the 24-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

OL Erik McCoy - The second-round pick of the 2019 NFL Draft was out after a calf injury suffered in Week 1.

RB Cullen Gillaspia - Saw action on one offensive play and contributed on 91 percent of special teams plays for the New York Giants in the 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

LB Buddy Johnson - Did not record a stat in the Steelers' 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

