Aggies In the NFL Week 10: Nnamdi Madubuike Shines In Ravens' Win
The Baltimore Ravens just barely squeaked by the Cincinnati Bengals on their way to a 35-34 win Thursday night, thanks to a questionable two-point conversion call by Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.
The Bengals' tandem of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase played the game of their lives, with Burrow completing 34 of 56 passes for 428 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns went to Chase as a part of his 11 catches and 264 receiving yards. Props to those that had either LSU alum on their fantasy teams.
Thankfully for the Ravens, defensive players like Nnamdi Madubuike stepped up and made plays when they needed to. The Aggie defensive lineman scored five tackles, sacked Burrow three times, and forced a fumble.
As for the other Aggies in the NFL, Von Miller failed to record any stats in the Buffalo Bills 30-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
On the other sideline of that game, Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones tallied five tackles, including four solo tackles.
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson racked up three tackles in a game to forget from "America's Team," a pummeling from their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, in front of the home crowd at Jerry World.
De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins face off against Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams tonight at 7:15 on Monday Night Football. Achane will look to repeat his positive production on the field for Miami, having racked up over 100 scrimmage yards and a pair of touchdowns last week against Buffalo.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies In the NFL, Week 9: De'Von Achane, Myles Garrett Return To Form
De'Von Achane, Von Miller Highlight Week 2 for NFL Aggies
'Correct Them Now!' Buzz Williams Addresses Texas A&M Aggies Faults
'Really Talented!' Buzz Williams Praises Zhuric Phelps after Aggies' Win Over East Texas A&M
'The Program Is Professional!' Texas A&M's Scooby Williams Looking to 'Elevate' Game In Aggieland