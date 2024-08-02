Aggies Kicker Named to Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List
Another day, another pre-season honor for Texas A&M football.
Kicker Randy Bond was named to the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Preseason Watch List, according to an announcement by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission Friday morning,
Bond averaged 9.7 points per game last season for the Aggies. He was one of the brightest lights in an otherwise frustrating season.
He made good on 26 field goal attempts last season. He ranked fourth in the nation and first in the SEC on both points scored and field goals converted. He scored 126 points on the season.
The Plano, TX native also connected on five field goals of more than 50 yards last season. He was only one of two kickers in the Football Bowl Subdivision to accomplish that feat.
Despite only playing two seasons for the Aggies he has totalled 39 made field goal attempts in his career. This is the second-best for all kickers entering their third collegiate season.
The season point totals will be tabulated throughout the season by the Commission and the Award will announce 20 semifinalists on Nov, 19,
From this list, a panel, including coaches, sports information directors, media members, and former Groza semifinalists will vote for the final three award candidates. The award winner will be announced on Dec. 12 at the Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.
The Football Writers Association of America also votes on the semifinalists and the ultimate winner.
The award is named for Lou "The Toe" Groza, a Pro Football Hall of Fame kicker who played 21 seasons for the Cleveland Browns, He was the first traditional kicker, despite also playing on the offensive line, It was because of Groza's career accomplishments that a roster position for kicking specialists evolved.