LIVE UPDATES: Strong Situational Hitting Ties Game For Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION -- Then, there were 16. In four days, they'll be eight. Will Texas A&M be one of the bunch?

One year ago, Texas A&M made the switch at manager from long-time vet Rob Childress to Jim Schlossnagle of TCU. The Aggies were coming off a season in which they finished 9-21 in conference. Schlossnagle, who joined the Horned Frogs in 2004, had 18 years of winning mentality and five appearances in the College World Series.

Schlossnagle wanted to establish a culture during his first season at Blue Bell Park. Instead, skipped a few steps and went to powerhouse program in 2022, winning the SEC West and finishing ranked for the first time since 2019.

The No. 5 Aggies (40-18) took care of business in Game 1 thanks to a Troy Claunch walk-off single. A&M will need to find better consistency at the plate with 17 runners left on base — 13 of which were in scoring position.

Junior right-hander Micah Dallas looks to close the door on No. 12 Louisville, but the Cardinals will do their best to put up a fight. This season, Louisville (42-19-1) ranked 14th in batting average (.309), eighth in hits (686) and 28th in home runs (94). Will A&M be able to control the high-tempo offense?

Follow along with AllAggies.com for up-to-date information live from Blue Bell Park.

PREGAME

Here is the starting lineup for Texas A&M:

1. 3B Trevor Werner

2. 1B Jack Moss

3. LF Dylan Rock

4. DH Blake Bost

5. 2B Ryan Targac

6. C Troy Claunch

7. RF Brett Minnich

8. CF Jordan Thompson

9. SS Kole Kaler

PITCHING: Micah Dallas

Here is the lineup for Louisville:

1. SS Christian Knapczyk

2. 3B Ben Metzinger

3. DH Dalton Rushing

4. C Jack Payton

5. CF Levi Usher

6. LF Cameron Masterman

7. RF Isaac Humphrey

8. 2B Logan Beard

9. 1B Ben Bianco

PITCHING: Riley Phillips

FIRST INNING

TOP OF FIRST: Riley Phillips Pitching

- Trevor Werner reached on error by Ben Metzinger (E5)

- Jack Moss grounded out to Logan Beard, throw to Ben Bianco, Werner advanced to second (FC)

- Dylan Rock struck out swinging (K)

- Blake Bost grounded out to Bianco (3)

BOTTOM OF FIRST: Micah Dallas Pitching

- Christian Knapczyk doubled down left field line

- Metzinger grounded out to Kole Kaler, throw to Moss, Knapczyk advanced to third (6-3)

- Dalton Rushing two-run homer over right field, Knapczyk scored

- Jack Payton flied out to centerfield (F8)

- Levi Usher flied out to right field (F9)

END OF FIRST INNING: Louisville 2, Texas A&M 0

SECOND INNING

TOP OF SECOND: Phillips Pitching

- Ryan Targac struck out swinging (K)

- Troy Claunch struck out swinging (K)

- Brett Minnich singled past shortstop

- Jordan Thompson struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF SECOND: Dallas Pitching

- Cameron Masterman filed out to centerfield (F8)

- Isaac Humphrey singled past first base, caught stealing second

- Logan Beard grounded out to Werner, throw to Moss (5-3)

END OF SECOND INNING: Louisville 2, Texas A&M 0

THIRD INNING

TOP OF THIRD: Phillips Pitching

- Kole Kaler singled up the middle

- Werner walked, Kaler to second

- Moss singled to right field, Werner to second, Kaler to third

- Rock walked, Moss to second, Werner to third, Kaler scored

- Bost sacrifice fly to centerfield, Werner scored (SAC)

- Targac struck out swinging (K)

- Claunch lined out to Beard (L4)

BOTTOM OF THIRD: Dallas Pitching

- Bianco struck out looking (K)

- Knapczyk singled to left field

- Metzinger singled past second base, Knapczyk to third

- Rushing struck out looking (K)

- Payne walked, Metzinger to second

- Usher bunted out to Dallas, throw to Claunch, Knapczyk out at home

END OF THIRD INNING: Texas A&M 2, Louisville 2

FOURTH INNING

TOP OF FOURTH: Phillips Pitching

- Minnich grounded out to Bianco (3)

- Thompson grounded to Metzinger, throw to Bianco (5-3)

- Kaler grounded out to Beard, throw to Bianco (4-3)

BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Dallas Pitching

- Masterman grounded out to Kaler, throw to Moss (6-3)

- Humphrey struck out looking (K)

- Beard struck out looking (K)

END OF FOURTH INNING: Texas A&M 2, Louisville 2

FIFTH INNING

TOP OF FIFTH: Phillips Pitching

- Werner walked

- Moss lined to Phillips, throw to Bianco, Werner to second (FC)

- Rock popped out to Metzinger (4)

- Bost grounded to Knapczyk, throw to Bianco (6-3)

BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Dallas Pitching

- Bianco grounded to Werner, throw to Moss (5-3)

- Knapczyk singled to left field