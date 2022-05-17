Texas A&M Golf In Prime Position at NCAA Regionals

Texas A&M is in the top three and just four shots off the lead after the first round of the NCAA men’s golf regionals at the Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas, on Monday.

The Aggies, who are the No. 2 seed in the regional, are hosting the event.

Texas A&M shot an 8-under-par 280 to finish in third place behind Arizona, which leads with a 12-under-par 276 and Pepperdine, which is second with a 9-under-par 279.

Pepperdine is the defending national champion.

The top five teams at each of the NCAA's regionals will advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Grayhawk Golf Club from May 27-June 1.

Behind Texas A&M is Georgia in fourth place at 7-under-par and Oregon State in fifth place at 3-unde par.

Sam Bennett had the Aggies’ best finish of the first round, firing a 4-under-par 68 to finish in a tie for third place overall. He was tied for fifth at the SEC Championships.

After that, the Aggies had Daniel Rodrigues (71-70-68—209), William Paysse followed that with a 69, followed by Walker Lee’s 71 and Daniel Rodrigues’s 72. Phichaksn Maichon added a 73.

The Aggies are hoping to win their own regional tournament for the second time in five seasons this week.

The Aggies are making their 29th NCAA Regional appearance and 18th in the last 19 seasons as they head into Monday’s event. The Traditions Club has been good to the Aggies, as they used it as a springboard to the 2010 and 2018 national tournament. The Aggies won the 2018 Bryan Regional.

The Aggies finished second in stroke play during the SEC Championships, marking their best finish in the tournament since they joined the conference a decade ago. The Aggies had a three-round total of 827 (279-275-273).

