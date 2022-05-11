Texas A&M Women’s Golf Fifth at NCAA Regionals

The Texas A&M Aggies dropped one spot into fifth place after the second round of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship tournament in Franklin Regional on Tuesday.

The Aggies were in fourth place after the first round with a 1-over-par 289. On Tuesday, the Aggies shot a 7-over-par 295 to finish with a 36-hole score of 8-over-par 584, leaving the Aggies five shots out of fourth place.

Texas A&M’s Jennie Park maintained her lead over the individual portion after two rounds.

For Texas A&M to advance to the national championship as a team, the Aggies will have to finish in the Top 4 in the regional.

Vanderbilt leads the regional after two rounds with a 7-under-par 569. The Commodores had a great Tuesday, shooting a 7-under-par 281.

Alabama is second at 2-under-par 574 after the second round, as the Crimson Tide shot a 1-under-par 287 for the second straight round.

Duke is third at 2-over-par 578 while Wake Forest is fourth at 3-over-par 579.

Park, who shot a 3-under-par 69 on Monday, followed that up with a 6-under-par 66 to finish with a 36-hole score of 135. She has a three-shot lead on Alabama’s Polly Mack.

Two Aggies are tied for 30th place — Hailee Cooper and Zoe Slaughter. Both have a two-round score of 149. Cooper shot a 75 after her 74 on Monday, while Slaughter shot a 76 after her first-round 73.

Adela Cernousek followed up her first-round 73 with a second-round 78 to finish in a tie for 42nd at 151. Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio shot a 79 on Tuesday to follow up her first-round 74 to finish with a 36-hole score of 153 to finish in a tie for 49th.

Texas A&M is coming off a lackluster finish at the SEC Tournament, where they failed to finish in the Top 8 to advance to the SEC’s matchplay portion. But the Aggies’ No. 19 ranking nationally carried them to a high seed in the Franklin Regional.

But, the Aggies finished in the top six of each tournament for just the third time in program history before the SEC Tournament.

The national championships will be May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

