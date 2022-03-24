Big Apple Bound: Texas A&M's Defense Dismantles Wake Forest In NIT Round 3

In case the NCAA Tournament needs more proof that leaving Texas A&M out of the madness was a mistake, Wednesday is a good start. Forty minutes after tip-off inside Reed Arena, the Aggies walk away with a new mindset.

With the 67-52 victory over Wake Forest, Texas A&M advances to the semifinal of the NIT for the first time in program history. The offense helped the Aggies prevail, but it was the defense that carried the load.

The Demon Deacons (25-10) entered College Station ranked 16th nationally scoring, averaging 79.3 points per game. The Aggies (26-12) held them to 15 points at the half. From there, it was smooth sailing across the finish line.

“New York is where we need to be,” A&M guard Quenton Jackson, who played his final game in Reed Arena said. “New York is where we need to handle business.”

A well-rested A&M offense bounced out to an early 17-7 in the first 10 minutes lead thanks to Jackson and Wade Taylor IV each scored 12 points while Tyrece Radford tallied 10 points and eight rebounds. Henry Coleman III and Manny Obaseki both recorded eight.

“Credit to Buzz (Williams) and his staff in keeping their team together,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “They kept believing, and they deserve to go to New York City.”

A&M limited the Demon Deacons to 14.8 percent shooting (4 of 27) from the field and 7.1 percent (1 of 14) from behind the arc. Wake Forest also shot less than 20 percent for the first time since 2011 when it went 4 of 21 at Georgia Tech.

Having a jam-packed house didn't hurt. Reed Arena saw its second-largest crowd of the season at 8,201 thanks to A&M athletic director Ross Bjork making the game free to fans. Only Kentucky’s visit in mid-January drew more Aggies (14,036) on the campaign.

As the clock ticked down to single-digits in the second half, sophomore guard and New York native Hassan Diarra drained a pair of 3s. Reed Arena erupted as the Aggies extended their lead by 13.

It was then they knew that a trip to NYC was in reach.

“I was thinking about going to New York the whole game,” Diarra said. “It’s a blessing to play in front of my family for the first time.”

After missing out on March Madness thanks to an SEC Championship loss to Tennessee, A&M has been on a new level. In all three NIT games, the Aggies have won by double-digits. In 10 of its last 11 games, A&M has won by 10-plus in seven.

A&M coach Buzz Williams broke down a nine-page report on why his team deserved to dance to March. The committee didn't care.

That's fine. A&M is still dancing in a different game. And it's two wins away from taking home a title.

“I think that they’ve handled Selection Sunday through the next nine or 10 days in a very mature way,” Williams said. “I think that maturity was received by all of the players and all of the staff."

