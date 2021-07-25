Aggies OL Kenyon Green Named to CFA Dream Team

Green was the only Aggie named to the College Football America Yearbook's 2021 Dream Team

Offensive lineman Kenyon Green was the only Texas A&M Aggie to make the first team of the 2021 College Football America Yearbook Preseason Dream Team, which is the publication’s version of an All-America team.

Four other Aggies were selected to the second team and to the reserves. The ‘Dream Team’ features 85 players and is presented in the context of an actual Football Bowl Subdivision program.

Green, a 6-foot-4, 325-pound junior, was one of the top offensive linemen in the country in 2020. He was a first-team All-America selection by the Football Writers Association of America and the Sporting News. He was a second-team All-America selection by the Associated Press, Walter Camp and the American Football Coaches Association.

Running back Isaiah Spiller, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and defensive end DeMarvin Leal were selected to the second team, while tight end Jalen Wydermyer was selected to the reserves.

Spiller, a junior, is coming off a 2020 in which he rushed for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 193 yards. He earned All-SEC First-Team honors and was a Doak Walker Award semifinalist.

Wydermyer, a junior, led the Aggies in receptions (46) last season. He also had 506 yards and six touchdown receptions. He earned All-SEC Second Team honors in 2020.

Peevy, a senior, is coming off a 2020 in which he had 34 tackles for the second straight season. But, he managed that total in two fewer games than he did in 2019.

Leal Led the Aggie defense in hurries with eight and ranked fifth in tackles with 37.

The Aggies are coming off a 9-1 season in which they finished 8-1 in SEC play. The Aggies ended last season with a 41-27 win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.

Texas A&M, in its fourth year under head coach Jimbo Fisher may have one of its best teams in years, with nine returning starters on defense and six on offense. The Aggies’ biggest question mark going into 2021 is who will replace Kellen Mond at quarterback.

