Texas A&M Week 6 Opponent Preview: Alabama

The date is circled in Tuscaloosa, Ala. It's likely highlighted on the calendar in College Station. Best believe the television markets have this series locked in big, bold letters on their rundowns.

There will be monumental games in 2022 across the college football plains. Few will be as intense as Texas A&M and Alabama. All bets are off when the Aggies take the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban finally was on the losing side of a matchup against an assistant. Jimbo Fisher, his first protege, broke the streak of the master taking on the student in a 41-38 victory at home. To make matters worse, the Crimson Tide lost to an unranked opponent for the first time since 2007, breaking a 100-game win streak.

Saban doesn't lose twice to the same team. Since arriving at Alabama, he's only suffered back-to-back losses by the same opponent twice all-time; once coming against LSU (2010-11) and later Ole Miss (2014-15). After recent comments from Saban and Fisher on their respective recruiting classes, there's more fuel to the fire.

Saban all but said the Aggies "bought" the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022. Fisher responded by stating he was "done" with his former boss. If that wasn't enough, both programs could be entering the week undefeated with a chance to cement their place as the leaders of the SEC West.

Alabama Crimson Tide

2021 Record: 13-2 (7-1 in SEC)

Head coach: Nick Saban

Saban is 178-25 in 15 seasons as the Crimson Tide's head coach

Offensive Set: Spread

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning Offensive Starters: 6

The Crimson Tide is revamping their offensive line with younger players to replace Evan Neal and Chris Owens. Luckily, both sophomore J.C. Latham and junior Javion Cohen have starting reps under their belt. Alabama also added a Vanderbilt transfer, who started the past three seasons on both sides of the offensive line.

Alabama returns Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young under center for a second season. While the departures of receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, along with running back Brian Robinson Jr. will sting, the Crimson Tide aren't rebuilding. Transfers such as Tyler Harrell (Louisville), Jermaine Burton (Georgia) and Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech) should match — if not heighten — the production in the passing attack.

Second-year offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is looking to build off a 13-2 season in which his offense averaged 39.87 points per game.

Projected Offensive Starters:

QB Bryce Young*

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

WR (Z) Ja'Corey Brooks

WR (X) Jermaine Burton

WR (H) JoJo Earle* OR Tyler Harrell

TE (Y) Cameron Latu*

LT Tyler Steen OR J.C. Latham

LG Javion Cohen

C Seth McLaughlin*

RG Emil Ekiyor*

RT JC Latham* OR Tyler Steen

*- denotes returning starter

Returning Defensive Starters: 8

One of the main reasons A&M was ready for battle with Alabama was because of its veteran defense. This year, the Crimson Tide are back with a majority of their starters.

Alabama is replacing production on the defensive line of Phidarian Mathis with Byron Young. Jaylen Moody should fill in for the departed Christian Harris as the team's "WILL" backer at the linebacker spot. In the secondary, Alabama lost starting cornerback Josh Jobe but replaced him with potential first-round talent and former LSU standout Eli Ricks.

Good luck defending the edge. Both Will Anderson and Dallas Turner are set to return after combing for 41 tackles for loss and 25 sacks. Anderson is projected to be the top defensive player in the 2023 NFL Draft and a Heisman dark horse entering August.

Projected Defensive Starters:

DL - Byron Young

DL - DJ Dale*

DL- Justin Eboigbe*

OLB - Will Anderson*

OLB - Dallas Turner*

ILB - Henry To’oTo’o*

ILB - Jaylen Moody

CB - Eli Ricks

CB - Kool Aid-McKinstry

S - DeMarco Hellams*

S - Jordan Battle*

STAR - Malachi Moore*

*- denotes returning starter

