Texas A&M Week 11 Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers

A Zach Calzada reunion game? Too bad the series heads to The Plains in 2022.

Texas A&M will forever be endowed to Calzada's efforts last season on a warm October night. As an unranked opponent and heavy underdog, Calzada put on the performance of a lifetime, leading the Aggies to a 41-38 victory over No. 1 Alabama.

When Calzada led the charge for one of the biggest college football upsets of the season, two things happened. Jimbo Fisher became the first former assistant to take down Nick Saban and the Aggies ended a 100-game win streak for Alabama against unranked opponents.

Calzada's legacy at A&M will forever live on, but his time as the Aggies' starter came to a close following a 27-24 loss to LSU in the season finale. Now, he looks to bring balance to Auburn under second-year coach Bryan Harsin.

The Tigers are at a crossroads in the program's history. One year after firing Gus Malzahn, boosters contemplated firing Harsin after minimal success down the stretch. Things haven't necessarily improved on The Plains since multiple players elected to enter the transfer portal while little joined the roster in return.

Does this bode well in A&M's favor if it makes the trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium in mid-November?

Auburn Tigers

2021 Record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

Offensive schemes: Multiple

Defensive schemes: Multiple, predominantly 4-2-5

Head Coach: Bryan Harsin (6-7)

Harsin is entering his second season with Auburn.

Returning starters on offense: 7

The good news for Auburn is it'll be a veteran roster this fall. The bad news is that might not be the best plan for Harsin after the struggles from 2021. The Tigers return four starters on the offensive line, as well as standout running back Tank Bigsby and super senior tight end John Samuel Shenker.

Replacing Bo Nix's presence under center is essential. After failing to build a connection with then-offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Nix transferred to Oregon where he'd reunite with former Auburn coordinator Kenny Dillingham. The word is Calzada remains the favorite to win the job, but former LSU quarterback TJ Finley is keep the battle under center competitive.

It should be an even playing field with new offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau taking over for Bobo in Year 2.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Zach Calzada OR TJ Finley

RB Tank Bigsby*

WR (Z) Malcolm Johnson Jr.

WR (X) Shedrick Jackson*

WR (H) Ja’Varrius Johnson

TE John Samuel Shenker*

LT Kilian Zierer

LG Brandon Council*

OC Nick Brahms*

RG Keiondre Jones*

RT Austin Troxell*

* denotes returning starter

Returning starters on defense: 5

Auburn finished eighth among SEC teams in total defense with coordinator Derek Mason calling the shots. One season was enough for Harsin and Mason to mutually part ways after falling out of the top 50 in defensive rankings among all FBS programs.

The Tigers are returning both of their top pass rushers in Colby Wooden and Derick Hall. Senior linebacker Owen Pappoe should take over as the field general for Zakoby McClain. The same could be said for Nehemiah Pritchett, who is set to be the new top cornerback following the departure of Roger McCreary.

The secondary will be Auburn's biggest question mark. Four of its five starters are being replaced, including both safeties and the team's big nickel.

Projected defensive starters:

EDGE Derick Hall*

DT Marcus Harris*

NG Jayson Jones

DE Colby Wooden*

MLB Owen Pappoe*

WLB Wesley Steiner

CB Nehemiah Pritchett*

CB Jaylin Simpson

NB Donovan Kaufman

S Cayden Bridges

S Zion Puckett

* denotes returning starter

