Aggies Target Bear Alexander Reveals Top-Two Finalists For Commitment

One of the nation's top defensive tackle recruits, Bear Alexander, revealed the top two finalists for his signature on Friday

The Texas A&M Aggies have been hot on the trail of top-defensive tackle recruit Bear Alexander for some time now, hoping to sway him to college station by national signing day.

Alexander, who ranks as the No. 14 defensive tackle in the nation per SI-All American, made that dream for Aggie fans a little bit more of a reality on Friday when he narrowed his lists of finalists down to just two teams -- Texas A&M and Georgia.

Earlier this spring, Alexander re-opened his recruitment after being committed to Georgia, taking multiple unofficial visits to College Station in the ensuing weeks and months.

"I am blessed and appreciative of the opportunities that Georgia has offered me to be a part of the Bulldog family," Alexander wrote in a statement. "The landscape of football has changed tremendously since I last visited with schools, and though still one of my top choices, I am officially de-committing from Georgia and re-opening my recruiting. I want to thank bull dawg nation for all the support over the time of my commitment #GoDawgs."

While other schools like Texas and Alabama tried to get involved in the race to land the 6-foot-3 325-pound behemoth, the Aggies have now also emerged as perhaps the overall favorite for his services.

Alexander, who is set to play for his fourth different high school in as many seasons, named the Aggies in his initial list of top schools this past January, alongside the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Texas A&M, Auburn, Michigan, Minnesota, TCU, Oregon, and LSU.

And as a perfect fit for the defensive tackle spot in Mike Elko's defensive scheme Alexander will surely be at the center of a highly competitive recruiting battle, that will likely last until the fall.

Alexander helped the Denton Ryan Raiders to an undefeated season and a state title in 2020, despite playing just half of the season due to transfer rules.

Alexander also received second-team MaxPreps Junior All-American honors last season and was named Texas District 8-5A-II Defensive Newcomer of the Year after his freshman season at Terrell.

