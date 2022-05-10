Skip to main content

Texas A&M Women’s Golf Off to Strong Start In Regionals

Aggies finish third among SEC teams playing in Franklin Regional after first round on Monday

The Texas A&M Aggies are in striking distance of advancing to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship tournament after the first round of the Franklin Regional on Monday.

The Aggies finished in fourth place with a 1-over-par 289, keeping them just two shots off the pace set by front-running Duke and Alabama, both of which shot a 1-under 287. Vanderbilt, the host of the regional, is in third place at even-par 288.

Wake Forest, the top seed in the regional, is in fifth place after shooting a 292.

FQMEWlgXwAceljP

Texas A&M Women's Golf

_big_20220415_WG_SEC_Round_3_KL_0002

Texas A&M Women's Golf

032_TAMU_Icon_Womens_Golf_JGB

Texas A&M Women's Golf

Jennie Park led the way for the Aggies with a 3-under 69, which put her in third place individually. Alabama’s Polly Mack leads individually with a 7-under-par 65, while East Tennessee State’s Hollie Muse was in second with a 6-under-par 66.

Two other Aggies are in the Top 20 overall — Adela Cernousek and Zoe Slaughter each shot a 73 to finish in a tie for 19th place.

Hailee Cooper and Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio both finished in a tie for 28th, each shooting a 74.

Texas A&M is coming off a lackluster finish at the SEC Tournament, where they failed to finish in the Top 8 to advance to the SEC’s match play portion. But the Aggies’ No. 19 ranking nationally carried them to a high seed in the Franklin Regional.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

032_TAMU_Icon_Womens_Golf_JGB
Play
News

Texas A&M Women’s Golf Off to Strong Start

Aggies finish third among SEC teams playing in Franklin Regional after first round on Monday

By Matthew Postinsjust now
34567
Play
Baseball

Top 10 Program? Texas A&M Moves Up Baseball Rankings Following South Carolina Win

The Aggies are ranked inside the top 10 for the first time in the Jim Schlossnagle era

By Cole Thompson8 hours ago
USATSI_15390268
Play
News

Where Does Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson Rank Among Early 2023 Draft Prospects?

After finding success in the slot for Texas A&M, Antonio Johnson is expected to be a high draft selection

By Cole Thompson8 hours ago
KL2_5904

Texas A&M Women's Golf

KL2_7465-678x381

Texas A&M Women's Golf

FQLzj5MWUAMNzYO

Texas A&M Women's Golf

But, the Aggies finished in the top six of each tournament for just the third time in program history before the SEC Tournament.

For Texas A&M to advance to the national championship as a team, the Aggies will have to finish in the Top 4 in the regional.

The national championships will be May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

032_TAMU_Icon_Womens_Golf_JGB
News

Texas A&M Women’s Golf Off to Strong Start

By Matthew Postinsjust now
34567
Baseball

Top 10 Program? Texas A&M Moves Up Baseball Rankings Following South Carolina Win

By Cole Thompson8 hours ago
USATSI_15390268
News

Where Does Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson Rank Among Early 2023 Draft Prospects?

By Cole Thompson8 hours ago
robinson
Men's Basketball

Aggies Hoops Lands Arkansas Transfer Khalen Robinson

By Zach Dimmitt10 hours ago
Jaquavious 'Qua' Russaw
Football

Aggies Make the Cut for Qua Russaw

By AllAggies Staff12 hours ago
Kyle-Field.vresize.2240.1260.medium.0
News

Former Texas A&M Team Doctor Arrested

By Art GarciaMay 8, 2022
23
Baseball

Minnich Magic: Texas A&M Completes Comeback, Walks Off South Carolina

By Cole ThompsonMay 7, 2022
032_TAMU_Icon_Womens_Golf_JGB
News

Texas A&M Women Return to NCAA Golf Regionals

By Matthew PostinsMay 7, 2022