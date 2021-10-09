Saban Fires ‘Warning Shot’ for Aggies

    • October 9, 2021
    Alabama’s Nick Saban Fires ‘Warning Shot’ for Texas A&M

    “I think this is a dangerous team,” ‘Bama coach Nick Saban says of today’s meeting with Texas A&M. “I think this is a little bit of a trap game for us.”
    Author:

    The Alabama Crimson Tide has been warned.

    By their own legendary coach.

    “I think this is a dangerous team,” ‘Bama coach Nick Saban said of today’s 7 p.m. Kyle Field meeting with Texas A&M. “I think this is a little bit of a trap game for us.”

    Alabama is once again a contender in the 2021 college football season to be the No. 1 team in the country.

    The Texas A&M Aggies? As we all know, the Aggies started the season with three straight wins over a level of competition that frankly helped boost the team to the No. 7 ranking in the nation.

    But then Texas A&M got hammered by the Arkansas Razorbacks before dropping its second straight game in a meeting with Mississippi State last weekend.

    Nevertheless, Saban thinks Fisher’s squad will be a “dangerous team” on Saturday.

    Saban also suggested that the Aggies might be a “little humiliated” and would come out for kickoff “like a wounded animal” following those two straight losses.

    Alabama enters this one against Texas A&M as an 18-point favorite. We’re about to find out how “dangerous” the Aggies really might be.

