All Aggies Staff Game Predictions: Auburn vs. Texas A&M

These aren't your mom and pop Tigers. Quit thinking that they are to say the least.

No. 12 Auburn has come to play in 2021. Bryan Harsin masterfully transitioned from coaching in the Mountain West to coming to The Plains in 2021. Then again, having a pair of coordinators known for their time in the conference helps.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo worked under Mark Richt at Georgia (2007-14) before becoming the head coach at Colorado State. Derek Mason, the Tigers' defensive coordinator, spent the last seven years at Vanderbilt commanding the Commodores.

Because of that, both sides of the football are clicking.

Quarterback Bo Nix is having a career year. The running duo of Auburn's Tank Bigsby and Jaquez Hunter is lethal. In keeping the same defensive front, Mason has the Tigers improving in coverage from a season ago under former head coach Gus Malzahn.

Is that enough for Harsin and the Tigers to compete for an SEC West title? Should they win Saturday at Kyle Field, they would need to win out and take down No. 3 Alabama in the Iron Bowl to claim the SEC West.

Can the Aggies keep their streak alive?

The AllAggies staff makes their game predictions for when Texas A&M welcomes Auburn to Kyle Field on Saturday.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Auburn will head to College Station with some talented playmakers at their disposal, including running back Tank Bigsby, and quarterback Bo Nix. The problem for the Tigers is, Texas A&M has what might be the best defense in the country not named the Georgia Bulldogs.

If the Aggies can keep their offensive on track, they should win here.

Texas A&M 27, Auburn 23

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

When thinking about it, Texas A&M and Auburn are not so different. Both utilize its ability to run the football as a way to extend the pass. So, which team can move the ball more efficiently?

Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller have to be able to move past this Auburn defense front. Should they do that, the Aggies will be in place to win on Saturday. Keep in mind that Auburn has a tandem of Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby, both of which mirror the similar production of the duo in College Station.

It comes down to pressuring the quarterback. In that department, A&M is a tad better than the Tigers.

Texas A&M 31, Auburn 24

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

I don’t expect a high-scoring game but I do expect it to be physical. Both teams still have plenty to play for and I believe home-field advantage matters, especially for the Aggies at Kyle Field. That along with the rest that the bye week provided gives A&M enough to pull out a close game late in the fourth quarter.



Texas A&M 24, Auburn 20

