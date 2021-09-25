Around The SEC: All Aggies' Week 4 Picks

The highest level of college football is in the SEC, but sometimes they're the hardest to predict.

Last week, the SEC was put on center stage of the college football circus with the biggest game on the schedule, and Alabama - Florida did not disappoint.

Maybe the only thing that didn't go according to the SEC plan was Auburn losing at Penn State and Memphis beating Mississippi State. Aside from that, the SEC continues to dominate college football conversations.

This week there are 10 SEC teams playing in conference matchups with three teams still on their out-of-conference schedules.

SEC Games

(2) Georgia at Vanderbilt (Saturday at 11 a.m. CT)

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher: Georgia has the best defense in the SEC and maybe in the country. Vanderbilt doesn't stand a chance here. Matt's Pick: Georgia

Cole Thompson - Columnist: Hey look, JT Daniels is playing. Bet the over/under he throws for 300 yards and three touchdowns before being benched in the fourth quarter? Dawgs by at least three touchdowns. Cole's Pick: Georgia

Art Garcia - Editor/Columnist: This will be over in the first quarter. Art's Pick: Georgia

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer: The Bulldogs should be able to score at will against Vanderbilt, who has the worst offense in the SEC. Combine that with Georgia's defensive line, and the Commodores will be lucky to score at all. Georgia wins this one easily. Timm's Pick: Georgia

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer: Vanderbilt actually won this game in 2016, but the Commodores are under new management and typically aren't a threat to Georgia, even when they have stability at head coach. The Bulldogs in a walk. Matthew's Pick: Georgia

LSU at Mississippi State (Saturday at 11:0 a.m. CT)

Galatzan: LSU has struggled this season, falling to a bad UCLA team in Week 1. Things have gotten better since, but against less than stellar competition. LSU wins, but it's close. Matt's Pick: LSU

Thompson: Will Rogers works for air-raid offense. He's the only quarterback in the SEC with 1,000 yards passing through three games and leads the conference in completion percentage (74.8). If Derek Stingley is out at cornerback, this is Mississippi State's game to lose. Cole's Pick: Mississippi State

Garcia: The Pirate usually wins a game his team shouldn't (and loses we shouldn't like Memphis last week). Art's Pick: Georgia

Hamm: I still trust the Tigers even though they've burned me. Mississippi State embarrassed LSU in 2020, and Coach O won't let that happen again. LSU is bad on the ground, but Mississippi State is worse. LSU wins a low-scoring affair. Timm's Pick: LSU

Postins: Sure, LSU doesn't want to be embarrassed again by Mississippi State. But why is it I think that's gonna happen for the second straight year? Matthew's Pick: Mississippi State

Missouri at Boston College (Saturday at 11 a.m. CT)

Galatzan: Missouri heads to the east coast to take on a talented Boston College secondary in what will be more a battle than the experts think. An early start time on a long flight and a time change? Give me the Eagles. Matt's Pick: Boston College

Thompson: Connor Bazelak is coming off his best game of the season against FCS Southeast Missouri. So far, he's been the driving force of the offense in Year 2 of the Eli Drinkwitz era. The Tigers head to Boston to face Jeff Hafley and the Eagles' top-tier secondary. It's close, but Bazelak throws two touchdowns and picks up the win. Cole's Pick: Missouri

Garcia: The SEC normally has its way with the ACC, especially this year. Not in this one. Art's Pick: Boston College

Hamm: Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak has put up solid numbers in 2021 on an offense that averages 7.1 yards per play. Combine that with a very strong Eagles defense that ranks second in the ACC in pass defense, this one will be a battle for both teams. That said, Missouri grounds the Eagles. Timm's Pick: Missouri

Postins: Neither one of these teams has been particularly tested this season. But BC is undefeated and at home. So give me the home team. Matthew's Pick: Boston College

(7) Texas A&M vs (16) Arkansas (Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT)

Georgia State at (23) Auburn (Saturday at 3 p.m. CT)

Galatzan: Auburn Wins big after a disappointing loss to Penn State, and it's not close. Matt's Pick: Auburn

Thompson: Bo Nix's fade to the back of the end zone aside, the Tigers held their own against No. 6 Penn State in Happy Valley. They're playing pissed off against the Georgia State team that has allowed over 100 points to a pair of FBS schools to begin the year. Auburn goes back to winning by like 50 and setting their fans up for more disappointment. Cole's Pick: Auburn

Garcia: The Tigers will be taking out their frustration from last week's loss to the Lions on another big cat. Poor, Pathers. Art's Pick: Auburn

Hamm: The Tigers are reeling a bit after the Penn State loss, and Georgia State might suffer for it. Look for Auburn to hit the 60-point mark at home for the third straight game, and the Georgia State defense will still be without an interception on the season at the end of this one. Timm's Pick: Auburn

Postins: I saw Georgia State play Clemson in a road game a few years ago. That didn't go well. This won't either. Matthew's Pick: Auburn

Tennessee at (11) Florida (Saturday at 6 p.m. CT)

Galatzan: Florida proved against Alabama that they can hang with the big boys. While it is difficult to rebound after playing a team with Alabama's physicality, Tennessee just isn't there yet. Matt's Pick: Florida

Thompson: The one thing you must know about playing Alabama is that it's exhausting. Usually, the first quarter of the next game is sluggish after a brutal matchup with the Crimson Tide, meaning the Gators could be in trouble if Tennessee scores early. The reality is that the Vols have issues at quarterback between Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton. If you can't decide between one guy, neither is the option. Cole's Pick: Florida

Garcia: At some point Tennessee is going to have a breakthrough win. This won't be it. Art's Pick: Florida

Hamm: Florida might have played the game of its life in the loss to Alabama last week, which means it's time for a letdown. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has helped the Volunteers find an offensive identity, and its defense looked solid against Tennessee Tech. Florida wins, but in a close game. Timm's Pick: Florida

Postins: At some point, Tennessee is going to get back to winning this game (the Vols last won it in 2016 and that's their only win in the series since 2005). It just won't be this year. Matthew's Pick: Florida

Kentucky at South Carolina (Saturday at 6 p.m. CT)

Galatzan: The Gamecocks are in rebuild mode, and while Kentucky isn't a world-beater, they should have the edge here.

Thompson: Will Levis needs a bounce-back game. Against Chattanooga, he threw a pair of interceptions and posted season lows in QBR and passer rating. The Gamecocks are rebuilding and will be without linebacker Sherrod Greene. The Wildcats bounce back. Cole's Pick: Kentucky

Garcia: The Wildcats certainly haven't looked like world beaters in their 3-0, but they don't have to be to beat the Gamecocks. Art's Pick: Kentucky

Timm: Kentucky quarterback Will Levis should be able to take advantage of a weak South Carolina pass defense and post another 300-yard passing game. That will also open up the running attack for Kentucky, who wins easily. Timm's Pick: Kentucky

Postins: Kentucky has really won six of the last seven matchups with South Carolina? Man, it's hard to take the Gamecocks in this one, and I kind of want to because Kentucky has to lose at some point this season. I'm just skeptical it will be this week. Matthew's Pick: Kentucky

Southern Miss at (1) Alabama (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT)

Galatzan: Not sure what there is to analyze here. Alabama wins big. Matt's Pick: Alabama

Thompson: If Alabama isn't winning by four touchdowns by halftime, Nick Saban will forfeit to prove the game to prove a point. Tide by a million. Cole's Pick: Alabama

Garcia: This one is already over. Art's Pick: Alabama

Hamm: Nick Saban finally had something to yell at his team about last week after it struggled to beat Florida. The team might just take it out on Southern Miss, who puts up just four yards per play. Look for a 60-point win for the Tide. Timm's Pick: Alabama

Postins: I'll be at this game live on Saturday as I'm hanging out with family. We may leave at halftime. Hope the Southern Miss fans enjoyed Archibald's. Matthew's Pick: Alabama

NATIONAL GAMES

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (Saturday at 11 a.m. - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois)

Galatzan: A neutral site matchup is a shame here because both of these places are such cool venues. From what I have seen of these teams so far this season, Wisconsin looks like the better team, but not by much. Still, I think its enough. Matt's Pick: Wisconsin

Thompson: Both teams are a tad overrated, but there's a reason Jack Coan is now longer in Madison. His name? Graham Mertz. The Badgers' QB. proves why he was the right choice by beating the Irish at Soldier Field. Cole's Pick: Wisconsin

Garcia: Wisconsin started the year with top-10 aspirations. This game will show why. Art's Pick: Wisconsin

Hamm: In what could be a revenge game for former Wisconsin and current Irish quarterback Jack Coan, he might have his hands full with his former team. Notre Dame has looked questionable in recent games and the Florida State win seems less impressive now. In what will be a good test defensively for the Badgers, they'll solve their former quarterback and win this one. Timm's Pick: Wisconsin

Postins: Both of these teams have experienced offensive woes this season, so it could be a really sloppy game. Give me Notre Dame. Matthew's Pick: Notre Dame

No. 9 Clemson at North Carolina State (Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT)

Galatzan: Clemson's transition without Trevor Lawrence hasn't gone as smoothly as most of us though, but they find a way to win here. Matt's Pick: Clemson

Thompson: Tony Elliott is about to go from being the hottest coordinator on the head coaching market to fighting to keep his job as Clemson's offensive coordinator. By a field goal and the success of Zonovan Knight, the Wolfpack get the upset at home. Cole's Pick: North Carolina State

Garcia: The Tigers might be down, but they're still easily above NC State. Art's Pick: Clemson

Timm: The Clemson offense should get better at some point, but it probably won't be this week. Rushing yards will be hard to get for both teams, meaning it's all about the passing games. Clemson's is better, and that's what beats NC State. Timm's Pick: Clemson

Postins: Clemson. The Tigers will figure it out on the road. Matthew's Pick: Clemson

No. 24 UCLA at Stanford (Saturday at 5 p.m. CT)

Galatzan: UCLA looked rough last week against Fresno, and Stanford already has a win over USC earlier this season. I think Stanford sweeps LA. Matt's Pick: Stanford

Thompson: Chip Kelly needs to prove that Fresno State is a legitimate Group of 5 darling and they still are a top team in the Pac-12. UCLA has the conference's worst pass defense, but the Cardinal can't throw anyway. Give me the Bruins in a close one. Cole's Pick: UCLA

Garcia: The Bruins had it rolling after two weeks before being punched in the mouth by Fresno State. They punch back in Palo Alto. Art's Pick: UCLA

Hamm: Last year's game became an instant classic that either team could have won. This year should be no different. Stanford looks like it found its identity in Week 2 with quarterback Tanner McKee, but the Cardinal's depth will be tested due to injuries. UCLA will be anxious to show last week's loss was a fluke. UCLA wins this one in a close, low-scoring game. Timm's Pick: UCLA

Postins: Stanford. Their home stadium is a harder place to play than you might think, and Fresno State exposed some issues with UCLA that will take time to fix. Matthew's Pick: Stanford

