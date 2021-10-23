    • October 23, 2021
    Around The SEC: All Aggies' Week 8 Picks

    Here's the biggest games around the league from Week 8
    Trap games are always fun, right? Tell that to Texas A&M fans heading into the bye week. 

    A&M is riding high on a two-game winning streak and a new-found feel of the program's success. The Aggies (5-2, 2-2 SEC) still control their own destiny behind a top defensive front and more consistent offensive play. 

    If A&M had taken down Mississippi State — another trap team — they'd be in first place in the SEC West. Instead, the Aggies have to hope they can win out, and Alabama will find a way to lose one more game so they can make it to Atlanta. 

    Yeah, South Carolina (4-3, 1-3 SEC) is a trap. Quarterback Zeb Noland feels ready to go off following a game-winning drive against Vanderbilt. Is A&M's focus already on the week ahead? 

    Around the SEC, there are several marquee games. LSU took down a ranked Florida team at home. Can they defeat No. 12 Ole Miss in Oxford? Will this be the season where the Vols finally beat Alabama in The Third Saturday in October game? Is Arkansas back to its winning away in Little Rock? 

    Here's our AllAggies' staff picks for games in the SEC and nationally in Week 8. 

    SEC Games

    South Carolina vs. No. 17 Texas A&M - 6:30 p.m. 

    Check out our in-depth predictions for Saturday's showdown here

    Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas - 11 a.m.

    Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher: Arkansas will finally break their losing streak.

    Matt's Pick: Arkansas

    Cole Thompson - Columnist: Did you know that Kansas will be playing Oklahoma at the same time? I wonder which game ends up being a higher score? 

    Cole's Pick: Arkansas

    Matthew Postins - Staff Writer: It's a happy meal game for the Razorbacks, and they need it. Arkansas lost three straight since beating Texas A&M. But at least the Razorbacks have won four games this year. UAPB has won just one. It'll be over early. 

    Matthew's Pick: Arkansas

    Timm Hamm - Arkansas has had it rough the past few weeks against Georgia, Ole Miss, and Auburn. The Razorbacks finally have a creampuff in Week 8. 

    Timm's Pick: Arkansas

    LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss – 2:30 p.m.

    Galatzan: Coach O returns to the place where it all began as a lame duck, where he is set to face a close friend in Lane Kiffin on the day that Eli Manning gets his jersey retired. Oh yea, and Arch Manning, the nation's most coveted recruit regardless of classification, will be in attendance. There isn't a better script to be written this weekend.

    It all depends on how the Tigers come out to play. If they are motivated, they can be dangerous. If they are dejected with the ousting of Orgeron, it could get ugly. I lean towards the latter. 

    Matt's Pick: Ole Miss

    Thompson: Matt Corral will be limited at best following the beat down he took against Tennessee. That beating is kind of like the one LSU has taken all season with players heading to the college version of the injured reserve. The Tigers beat the spread. The Rebels win the game.

    Cole's Pick: Ole Miss

    Postins: What are the odds Ed Orgeron throws a golf ball at Lane Kiffin? Better question, what are the odds Orgeron accidentally hits on Kiffin’s wife at an Oxford gas station?

    Matthew's Pick: Ole Miss

    Mississippi State at Vanderbilt - 3 p.m. 

    Galatzan: Vanderbilt can't beat anyone in this league. Mississippi State will roll.

    Matt's Pick: Mississippi State

    Thompson: Will Rogers is looking for his fifth straight 300-yard passing game. He should have it by the mid-third quarter against the Commodores' secondary.

    Cole's Pick: Mississippi State

    Postins: It's Vandy vs. Mike Leach's Air Raid offense. This one will be over early enough for the locals to head over to Tootsie's for some great music Saturday night.

    Matthew’s Pick: Mississippi State

    Hamm: Vanderbilt can't get out of their own way. State should take this one.

    Timm's Pick: Mississippi State

    Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama – 6 p.m.

    Galatzan: Pray for the Volunteers. This one might get ugly.

    Matt's Pick: Alabama

    Thompson: No trash will be flying in Tuscaloosa. Just the smell of cigars from those donning the Crimson colors — a one-sided tradition for the Tide faithful since 2006.

    Cole's Pick: Alabama

    Postins: Alabama’s fans are gonna ride Tennessee’s fans like a Kentucky Derby jockey down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide are gonna demolish the Vols.

    Matthew's Pick: Alabama.

    Hamm: Even with the status of Herndon Hooker uncertain (he's supposed to play but still marked questionable), this one is still easy to call. If Hooker plays it might be close at half, but not so much after.

    Timm's Pick: Alabama

    NATIONAL GAMES

    There are no matchups of Top 25 teams this week.

    Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan – 11 a.m.

    Galatzan: Michigan might be the best team in the Big 10 not named Ohio State. This should be an easy one.

    Matt's Pick: Michigan

    Thompson: One part of my brain that says Michigan will lose on a stupid play like they do every year. Instead, I'll listen to the other part of cranium and hope for a top 10 matchup in East Lansing next week for a pair of undefeateds to battle it out.

    Cole's Pick: Michigan

    Postins: It’s not time for Michigan to lose a ‘dumb’ game. Not yet, anyway.

    Matthew's Pick: Michigan

    No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State - 2:30 p.m.

    Galatzan: Oklahoma State escaped last week vs. Texas, and now have to face a team that, despite its struggles, can be very dangerous. I like Iowa State in the upset at home.

    Matt's Pick: Iowa State.

    Thompson: The Oklahoma State defense is impressive. They're not just one of the best in the conference, but one of the best in the nation. That being said, the Cowboys' offense is frustrating. Spencer Sanders' inconsistencies finally get the best of him behind a quality performance from running Breece Hall.

    Cole's Pick: Iowa State

    Postins: Remember the last time Oklahoma State went to Ames THIS highly ranked? Believe me, Oklahoma State fans do. This OSU defense, though, it just hits different this year.

    Matthew’s Pick: Oklahoma State

    Hamm: Northwestern's defense isn't terrible and is capable of making some stops, but the Wildcats are used to losing big. Michigan has beaten four of its six foes by at least three touchdowns. The Wolverines should win and win big.

    Timm's Pick: Michigan

    No. 10 Oregon at UCLA – 2:30 p.m.

    Galatzan: Chip Kelly will always be a little bit more motivated to face Oregon than the rest of the Pac 12. That said, Oregon should win easily here.

    Matt's Pick: Oregon

    Thompson: Chip Kelly could have his revenge game against the team he led to a national championship appearance. Anthony Brown struggles, but the Ducks defensive line pressures Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Meanwhile, Phil Knight has to hand Mario Cristobal a blank check after the game to make sure he's sticking in Eugene for the foreseeable future.

    Cole's Pick: Oregon

    Postins: Any slim hope of Oregon sneaking into the College Football Playoff relies on winning out. And the Ducks can do it.

    Matthew's Pick: Oregon

    Hamm: If this game was being played a month or so ago, it would be highly publicized. But instead, it's now more of an elimination game in the Pac-12 championship race. Oregon has a narrow advantage due to controlling the lines of scrimmage.

    Timm's Pick: Oregon

    Clemson at No. 23 Pitt – 2:30 p.m.

    Galatzan: Pitt scores points and Clemson doesn't. Kenny Pickett is good.

    Matt's Pick: Pitts

    Thompson: Meet the Heisman favorite Kenny Pickett. The Pitt QB has been one of the more consistent quarterbacks all season, but he's yet to face a top-tier defense. The Tigers offense is struggling, but Brent Venables has Clemson's front seven looking fierce. He's your Heisman moment, kid.

    Pickett throws four touchdowns and gets the Panthers another win.

    Cole's Pick: Pitt.

    Postins: Let’s stop trying to figure out Clemson and start embracing the fact that the ACC may have a new champion this year. And that new champion could be Pitt. The Panthers have wiggle room here. They have a two-game lead in their division.

    Matthew's Pick: Pitt

    Hamm: Early season struggles don't always mean a team is bad. Especially for a powerhouse like Clemson. But the Tigers are now six games in and we're still waiting for the offense to show up. Combine that with Pitt's ability to throw against the Clemson defense, I think this comes down to home-field advantage.

    Timm's Pick: Pitt

    USC at No. 13 Notre Dame – 6:30 p.m.

    Galatzan: Notre Dame is a perpetually overrated mess. But USC might be more of a mess right now.

    Matt's Pick: Notre Dame

    Thompson: Notre Dame's QB concerns are a problem. USC in general is a bigger one. There's no upset in South Bend.

    Cole's Pick: Notre Dame

    Postins: Yeah, I just don’t think USC has the juice to win this game.

    Matthew's Pick: Notre Dame.

    Hamm: The USC program has been up and down this year, but they'll have some extra motivation against a rival like Notre Dame, and they tend to play better on the road. 

    Timm's Pick: USC

