    • November 5, 2021
    Auburn Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M

    Auburn will field a talented defense in College Station on Saturday
    Much is on the line for Texas A&M Saturday at home against Auburn. Can they live up to the expectation as the next "it team" in the SEC West?

    After a 6-4 season, the Tigers elected to fire Gus Malzahn in favor of Boise State's Bryan Harsin. Returning eight offensive starters was a quality start for the new head coach. Now, it's time to see if the Tigers can remain a top-notch program.

    Defensively, the Tigers have been one of the toughest units to score against in the SEC in 2021, ranking third in the conference in scoring defense. 

    The Tigers have been susceptible, however, ranking fifth in the SEC rush defense, 10th in pass defense, and ninth in total defense. 

    Will Zach Calzada be able to keep the Tigers defense honest with his arm? Or will the Tigers be able to load the box to slow down the Aggies rushing attack?

    Here are a handful of players to watch on defense for the Tigers, that will determine the answers to those questions:

    USATSI_16880735

    LB Zakoby McClain

    The Tigers leading tackler on the season so far, linebacker Zakoby McClain is a critical part of Auburn's defense at all three levels. The senior has 67 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks, through eight games. 

    USATSI_16691034

    EDGE Eku Leota

    One of four players with at least four sacks on the Tiger's defense, Eku Leota is one of the top pass rushers in the SEC. Leota also holds seven tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries and will be a challenge for the young Aggies' offensive line to slow down. 

    USATSI_13327424

    EDGE Derick Hall

    Just as dangerous as Leota is junior edge rusher Derick Hall, who plays complements his teammate on the other side very well. Hall has four sacks, six tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry, and a forced fumble on the season.

    USATSI_16968312

    LB Chandler Wooten

    Another member of a dynamic Tigers linebacker group, Chandler Wooten is second on the team in tackles with 57 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and one pass break up. He will be critical in helping the Tigers slow down the Aggies rushing attack. 

