Auburn Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas A&M

These will be the biggest names to watch for when Texas A&M hosts Auburn to begin November

Texas A&M returns from Columbia, Mo. for a two-game homestand in the month of November. The quick trip back to Aggieland will conclude with Auburn, a team looking to prove they are just as talented with a new head coach.

After a 6-4 season, the Tigers elected to fire Gus Malzahn in favor of Boise State's Bryan Harsin. Returning eight offensive starters, this will be the game where Harsin can prove Auburn means business in 2021.

Replacing the production of wide receivers Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove is a tall ask. The trio was responsible for 145 catches, 1,755 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns last season. To that into perspective 67 percent of the team’s receptions, 72.4 percent of its receiving yards, and over 83 percent of its receiving touchdowns.

No pressure for Bo Nix, right?

A veteran offensive line, plus the rushing attack by a superstar sophomore should be enough to make Auburn competent, but what is the overall outlook on the offense this season?

Make sure to stick with AllAggies.com throughout our season preview series, as we analyze every opponent on Texas A&M's schedule in 2021.

Now, back to the Tigers

READ MORE: Jalen Wydermyer Talks Knives, TD Dances, QBs, and the Aggies’ 2021 Offense

QB Bo Nix

Nix has to be better in 2021 if he wants to retain the starting job. Malik Willis is looking like a can't-miss prospect with Liberty, while former LSU start T.J. Finley now is in camp learning the system.

Early reports out of camp indicate that Nix has connected with new graduate wideout Demetris Robertson from Georgia. Under the direction of new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, the junior seems to be looking more accurate across the middle of the field. He is remaining in the pocket longer instead of looking to bail with his legs.

Nix can be a dual-threat option as evident in his past two seasons. Since being named the starter, he's recorded at least 300 rushing yards and scored seven touchdowns each year.

There's competition in camp, but until otherwise, Nix is the starter. The question is, will he be the starter by the time Auburn comes to College Station?

READ MORE: Aggies Receive High Praise In USA Today Coaches Poll

RB Tank Bigsby

Bigsby is a burly runner that has shown his ability to win after contact. Last season, he averaged six yards per carry on the way to an 834-yard first season. He also tacked on five touchdowns from the red zone.

This season, it's about building off the success. The offensive line continues to build a rapport with another, thus opening wide running lanes for Bigsby to pile through. This year, it's about showing off more agility and speed in the open field. Add in the finesse aspect, and maybe Bigsby is the top running back in the SEC.

Still, he's going to have to get past the Aggies' top-notch front seven.

WR Ze'Vian Capers

Capers played seldomly in 2020 due to the depth ahead of him. He managed to finish his rookie season with seven catches for 77 yards and a lone touchdown.

He's the most productive receiver returning from the 2020 season, already giving him a leg up on the competition. Capers was regarded coming out of high school for his size and agility in the open field. At 6-4, this is likely Auburn's "X" or split-end receiver to begin the year.

READ MORE: Texas A&M Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers

WR Ja’Varrius Johnson

Any time a quarterback is struggling, they rely on their slot receiver or tight end. This will be Johnson's role as Schwartz's replacement inside.

Injuries basically cost the sophomore a pair of seasons thus far into his career. Fully healthy this past spring, Johnson showed consistency in the slot while working on a simple route tree of slant routes and comebacks.

Plays like that will be a tad boring, but teams need consistent weapons. If healthy, Johnson might be the best option in that spot.

TE John Samuel-Shenker

The only other receiving option with quality experience, Samuel-Shenker returns for another season. He's the most experienced member of the offense, notching 36 total games under his belt while starting in 14 of them.

Auburn could be running more of a 12-man personnel look, but Shenker likely is the top option in the passing game. Last season, he recorded a mere nine catches for 97 yards, but he averaged a first down on every snap.

No, that's not something that will have the Plains ripping and roaring, but it is a step in the right direction.

CONTINUE THE DISCUSSION on the All Aggies FanNation Message Board!



Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here