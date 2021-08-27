Texas A&M's Star Defensive End Arrested, Suspended Indefinitely

Michael Clemons could miss time in 2021 due to an arrest Thursday evening

Texas A&M senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday evening by university police on a multitude of charges.

The charges include unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license. He was released Friday morning on a combined $11,400 bond, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Clemons has been suspended "indefinitely" by the team, according to the Chronicle, possibly keeping him out of the Sept. 4 season opener against Kent State.

Clemons is expected to be a vital part of Mikel Elko's defense this season. He started fast last year, recording four sacks in five games before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

Due to the ruling of extra eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clemons, 24, elected to return for a sixth season in College Station rather than declare for the NFL draft.

This marks the second big arrest for Texas A&M this offseason. Defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson was arrested earlier this month on a charge of second-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance, along with a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher stated that the program will follow university protocol concerning Jackson, who was suspended by A&M following his arrest. He has since returned to practice as the investigation continues.

The status of both Jackson and Clemons for Week 1 is uncertain.

