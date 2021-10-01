Does Leach's Return to Kyle Field Scare A&M?

Mike Leach likely has more than one thought on Kyle Field. Then again, he likely has more than one thought rattling around in his head on most days.

“It’s one of the greatest places to play on earth,” Leach told reporters on Wednesday. “I said that when I was at (Texas) Tech. It’s one of the Carnegie Halls of football. It’s gigantic, holds a ton of people, the grass is impeccable and, of course, the Aggies are always highly motivated.”

Leach returns to College Station for the first time as Mississippi State's head coach. Yes, the team he coaches has changed, but the banter and persona that made Texas sports headlines for a decade still remains the same.

Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1 SEC) fans likely remember Leach from the Big 12 days. The Aggies were on their way to the SEC while Leach was on his way out of Texas Tech in 2009.

Some Aggies fans will remember his "Swing Your Sword” motto or other colorful proclamations issued during his 10 seasons as the Red Raiders head coach.

They surely remember the losses suffered.

All-time, Leach is 7-3 against A&M. He's 3-2 inside of Kyle Field as well. Best believe his goal is leave Saturday still sitting above .500 with the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1 SEC) picking up their first SEC win of the season.

“Mike is a shrewd guy,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He knows what he’s doing. He’ll have some wrinkles in (his offense), no doubt.”

Leach hopes to bring change to the SEC with his high-tempo, air raid offense. It's worked everywhere else he's been; it can work in Starkville as well.

The Red Raiders were 84-43 under his watch and finished as high as No. 12 in the AP Poll. At Washington State, he led the Cougars to a 55-47 record in eight seasons, including a top-10 finish in 2018.

Patience was key for a turnaround of both programs. Tech needed three years before picking up its first nine-win season since 1995. Washington State finished below .500 for three seasons before finishing with four winning records in a row.

The Bulldogs finished 4-7 in Leach's first season. Take into consideration the transfers and a COVID-19 offseason, maybe things could have been different?

They are now, at least offensively.

Mississippi State enters the weekend ranked sixth nationally in passing, averaging roughly 364 yards per game. Quarterback Will Rogers ranks third nationally in passing yards (1,454), fourth in completion percentage (75.1 percent) and eight in touchdowns (11).

“They’ve had some tough luck in some tough games, games that could have gone either way,” Fisher said. "Almost every game they have is almost like everybody's, but they've gotten better and better."

Defensively is where Mississippi State continues to improve. Last season, the run defense allowed an averaged of 141.1 yards per game. Currently, the Bulldogs rank second in the SEC, holding opponents to 71.3.

Fisher said that A&M won't have a set defensive formation to help them due to the complexity of Leach's system. There are times the Bulldogs run a base four-wideout set. Other times, he isn't afraid to run a two-backfield look to throw the defense off its balance.

"We’ll have dime packages, nickel packages and regular packages (on defense)," Fisher said. "We’ll have them all ready to go.”

A&M struggled to stop Leach during his time in Lubbock. Will history repeat itself now in Starkville? A “greatest place on earth” will be the spot to find out.

