Texas A&M QB Commit Wins Houston TD Offensive Player of the Year Award

Conner Weigman soon will arrive in Aggieland for good. For now, he'll be honored for his work at Bridgeland one more time.

Weigman was named the Touchdown Club of Houston's Offensive Player of the Year. This season, the future Texas A&M QB led the Bears to the Class 6A Division II Region II championship game.

Bridgeland would fall short to Tomball, 48-13, but the Weigman was not the cause of the loss. He was unable to play after suffering an injury the week prior.

Last season, the Bears were put on notice thanks to the emergence of Weigman at QB. He led Bridgeland to an undefeated season in just its third season of varsity play.

Weigman threw for 3,808 yards and 42 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 2020. This past season, injuries lessened his numbers, but he managed to tally 2,588 yards with 29 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Against Klein Cain in the season opener, the Bears impressed. Weigman threw for five touchdown passes, rushed for two more, and even caught a touchdown to pick up the 54-14 win.

Weigman currently ranks No. 3 on SI99's top prospects of the 2022 class, trailing Austin Westlake's Cade Klubnik (Clemson) and Martin (Tenn.) Westview Ty Simpson (Alabama). He currently is the No. 32 overall prospect in the class.

Texas A&M is expected to finish with a top-three class following Early Signing Day on Dec. 15. The Aggies recently picked up the commits of Seattle offensive guard Mark Nabou and Lakeland (Fla.) defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy. Brownlow-Dindy, initially an Oklahoma commit under then-coach Lincoln Riley, is SI99's No. 10-ranked prospect.

Weigman is the third Aggie in the past four years to take home the Offensive Player of the Year Award. In 2019, running back Devon Achane of Fort Bend Marshall took home the honors. In 2018, offensive lineman Kenyon Green of Atascocita took home the award.

