A&M's Punter Honored In Blowout Win

After an impressive performance against the New Mexico Lobos, A&M's Nik Constantinou gains league honors.

The Texas A&M Aggies defeated New Mexico in impressive fashion on Saturday, shutting out the Lobos 34-0 at Kyle Field.

The Week 3 win came just one week after a questionable performance against the Colorado Buffaloes in Denver, Colorado.

Aggies punter Nik Constantinou has been named the SEC Punter of the Week after his performance in the shutout victory over New Mexico, as announced by the league office on Monday.

Constantinou, who hails from Melbourne, Australia, punted four times for 182 total yards on Saturday, averaging 45.5 yards per punt. Most importantly, all four of Constantinou's kicks were downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line, including his long kick for the day, a 61-yarder, being downed at the 5-yard line.

Constantinou's other punts were fair caught at the eight, out of bounds at the 13, and downed at the nine. Three of his four punts on the day landed inside the New Mexico 10-yard line.

Against Colorado just a week ago, Constantinou's day was just as impressive, with eight kicks on the day totaling 392 yards, an average of 49.0 yards per kick, with a long of 65.

Texas A&M returns to action to begin SEC play on Saturday, Sept. 25 against No. 16 Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Aggies have won every meeting against the Razorbacks since joining the SEC in 2012. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

Southeastern Conference Players of the Week - Sept. 20

OFFENSIVE: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

DEFENSIVE: Will Anderson, LB, Alabama, Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia

SPECIAL TEAMS: Nik Constantinou, P, Texas A&M

DEFENSIVE LINE: B.J. Ojulari, DE, LSU

OFFENSIVE LINE: Jeremy James, OL, Ole Miss

FRESHMAN: Adonias Mitchell, WR, Georgia

