Continued Momentum? Game Predictions for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Coming off of a major upset win over Alabama a week ago, Texas A&M travels to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers and second-year coach Eli Drinkwitz.

The Tigers boast a dangerous offensive attack, but less-than-stellar defenss.

Make sure to stick with AllAggies.com for our preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Aggies schedule.

On Tuesday, we started our preview of Missouri with an overview of the program, before previewing some of the Tigers' top offensive difference-makers and some of their best defensive impact players.

Now it's time for the AllAggies staff to make their game predictions on Texas A&M-Missouri.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas A&M heads to Columbia, coming off a major upset win. The week after Alabama is always a tough one, but the Aggies will have renewed momentum on their side and should be able to dominate both sides of the ball.

Texas A&M 31, Missouri 20

Cole Thompson - Editor/Columnist

Let's get this out of the way; no, Texas A&M will not play the same they did against Alabama. Something about the stakes, the team and of course, the underdog feel all factored into college football's greatest upset of 2021.

That doesn't mean A&M can't win on the road. The Aggies must however prove the run game can be established early in Columbia against the FBS worst-ranked run defense.

Isaiah Spiller hasn't finished with over 100 rushing yards since Week 3. Devon Achane hasn't hit triple digits since Week 1. One — if not both — should cross that mark before the whistle blows.

Texas A&M 30, Missouri 17

Art Garcia - Editor/Columnist

The Aggies suffer the inevitable letdown. How could they not after the physical and emotional wringer of last Saturday? There is no way to match that same fever pitch the Aggies play against Alabama. Luckily, Texas A&M doesn't have to. Missouri, like just about any team in the SEC is dangerous, and the Aggies will do just enough to escape Columbia with a W.

Texas A&M 27, Mizzou 13

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

Both teams are coming off Week 6 wins after near-debilitating Week 5 losses. Missouri is 3-1 in Columbia this season while A&M is just 1-1 away from Kyle Field, scoring just 10 points in each game. With the emotions of Aggieland riding high after last Saturday night’s win, this seems like the perfect game for A&M to overlook.

Texas A&M 20, Missouri 24

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here