    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Continued Momentum? Game Predictions for Texas A&M at Missouri

    Texas A&M heads to Columbia to take on the inconsistent Missouri Tigers
    Author:

    Coming off of a major upset win over Alabama a week ago, Texas A&M travels to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers and second-year coach Eli Drinkwitz. 

    The Tigers boast a dangerous offensive attack, but less-than-stellar defenss.

    Make sure to stick with AllAggies.com for our preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Aggies schedule.

    On Tuesday, we started our preview of Missouri with an overview of the program, before previewing some of the Tigers' top offensive difference-makers and some of their best defensive impact players.

    Now it's time for the AllAggies staff to make their game predictions on Texas A&M-Missouri.

    Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

    Texas A&M heads to Columbia, coming off a major upset win. The week after Alabama is always a tough one, but the Aggies will have renewed momentum on their side and should be able to dominate both sides of the ball.

    Texas A&M 31, Missouri 20

    Cole Thompson - Editor/Columnist

    Let's get this out of the way; no, Texas A&M will not play the same they did against Alabama. Something about the stakes, the team and of course, the underdog feel all factored into college football's greatest upset of 2021.

    That doesn't mean A&M can't win on the road. The Aggies must however prove the run game can be established early in Columbia against the FBS worst-ranked run defense.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_15336133
    Play
    News

    Continued Momentum? Game Predictions for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

    Texas A&M heads to Columbia to take on an up and coming Missouri team looking to take a step forward in 2021

    56 seconds ago
    E7z2wVkX0AIE_dH
    Play
    Recruiting

    Elite DE Recruit Shemar Stewart Leaning Aggies?

    The Aggies Are becoming a major priority for one of the nation's top recruits

    2 hours ago
    1235193473
    Play
    News

    Riding High: How to Watch No. 21 Texas A&M at Missouri

    Aggies try to build on their Alabama win as they travel to Columbia

    5 hours ago

    Isaiah Spiller hasn't finished with over 100 rushing yards since Week 3. Devon Achane hasn't hit triple digits since Week 1. One — if not both — should cross that mark before the whistle blows.

    Texas A&M 30, Missouri 17

    Art Garcia - Editor/Columnist

    The Aggies suffer the inevitable letdown. How could they not after the physical and emotional wringer of last Saturday? There is no way to match that same fever pitch the Aggies play against Alabama. Luckily, Texas A&M doesn't have to. Missouri, like just about any team in the SEC is dangerous, and the Aggies will do just enough to escape Columbia with a W.

    Texas A&M 27, Mizzou 13 

    Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

    Both teams are coming off Week 6 wins after near-debilitating Week 5 losses. Missouri is 3-1 in Columbia this season while A&M is just 1-1 away from Kyle Field, scoring just 10 points in each game. With the emotions of Aggieland riding high after last Saturday night’s win, this seems like the perfect game for A&M to overlook.

    Texas A&M 20, Missouri 24

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

    Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

    Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

    USATSI_15336133
    News

    Continued Momentum? Game Predictions for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

    56 seconds ago
    E7z2wVkX0AIE_dH
    Recruiting

    Elite DE Recruit Shemar Stewart Leaning Aggies?

    2 hours ago
    1235193473
    News

    Riding High: How to Watch No. 21 Texas A&M at Missouri

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_15371707
    News

    Missouri Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M in Week 7

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16925531 (1)
    Podcast

    Locked On Aggies: Is The Missouri Matchup a Trap Game For Texas A&M?

    Oct 14, 2021
    kenyon green
    Football

    Jimbo Fisher on Kenyon Green: ‘He’s a Throwback’

    Oct 14, 2021
    Kenyon Green
    News

    A&M Lineman Named Lombardi Semifinalist

    Oct 13, 2021
    AP21283152273362
    News

    SEC Power Rankings: New No. 1

    Oct 13, 2021